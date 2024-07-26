Video: Patti LuPone Performs 'The Ladies Who Lunch' From COMPANY At Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In April 2024, Carnegie Hall welcomed Broadway legend and three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone back for “A Life in Notes”!

The sold-out show featured musical reflections on her youth, coming of age, and eventual success in both her professional and personal lives—which of course, included many iconic renditions of staples like “The Ladies Who Lunch” from Sondheim’s “Company.”

Check out a clip of Patti's performance of the song below!

About Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone is a three-time Tony Award winner for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s award-winning production of the Stephen Sondheim George Furth musical Company, Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway revival of the Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim-Arthur Laurents classic Gypsy and the title role in the original Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita. Her NY stage credits include: War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); Shows for Days; The Seven Deadly Sins ( NY City Ballet); Company (NY Philharmonic); Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC Award nominations); Sweeney Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations); Noises Off; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nomination., Drama Desk Award); Oliver!; Accidental Death of An Anarchist; and The Robber Bridegroom (Tony and Drama Desk nominations). She has enjoyed a long association with David Mamet, starring on Broadway in productions of his plays The Anarchist, The Old Neighborhood and The Water Engine; off-Broadway in Edmond and The Woods; as well as in his films Heist and State and Main. In London: Company (Olivier Award, WhatsOnStage Award); Master Class; Sunset Boulevard (Olivier Award nomination); Les Miserables and The Cradle Will Rock (Olivier Award for her performances in both productions). Opera: The Ghosts of Versailles (LA Opera), To Hell and Back (SF Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra), The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (LA Opera-debut), Regina (Kennedy Center). On Film: Ari Aster’s Beau is Afraid (opposite Joaquin Phoenix), The School for Good and Evil (Netflix), Last Christmas, Cliffs of Freedom, The Comedian, Parker, Union Square, Driving Miss Daisy, Witness. TV/Streaming: Marvel’s “Agatha” (upcoming), “Hollywood,” “Pose,” “Mom,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Penny Dreadful” (Critics Choice Award nomination), “Girls,” “American Horror Story (“NYC” and “Coven”),” “30 Rock,” “Glee,” “Frasier” (Emmy nomination), four seasons as Libby Thatcher on ABCs “Life Goes On.” She is a founding member of both the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman’s The Acting Company, and the author of the NY Times best-seller Patti LuPone: A Memoir. This fall, Ms. LuPone returns to Broadway to co-star with Mia Farrow in Jen Silverman’s comedy The Roommate, directed by Jack O’Brien and will co-star in the new Marvel series Agatha All Along, on Disney+. www.pattilupone.net