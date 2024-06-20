MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG and THE OUTSIDERS Cast Recording Streams Increase Following 2024 Tony Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the 77th Annual Awards, the cast recordings for Merrily We Roll Along and The Outsiders have seen a major increase in streaming.

On Sunday evening, Merrily We Roll Along took home 4 Tonys, including Best Revival of a Musical. Since then, the New Broadway Cast of Merrily We Roll Along has seen a 345% increase in streams in the U.S. on Spotify.

“Old Friends” by Jonathan Groff & Daniel Radcliffe – who took home awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role & Featured Role in a Musical – spiked 320% in the U.S. on Spotify.

Streams of “Franklin Shepard, Inc.” by Daniel Radcliffe also saw a 320% increase in streams following Sunday’s show.

Streams for Best Musical winner The Outsiders are up as well, with “Great Expectations” by Brody Grant & the Original Broadway Cast of The Outsiders increasing by nearly 115%, while streams of “Stay Gold” saw a 90% increase on Spotify in the U.S.

Click HERE for the full list of winners

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. The Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's musical won 4 Tony Awards.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. Based on the novel by S. E. Hinton, The Outsiders won 4 Tonys, including Best Musical.