Photos: THE GREAT GATSBY, SUFFS & More at Broadway in Bryant Park 2024

This was the third Broadway in Bryant Park of 2024.
Just yesterday, July 25, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2024 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July.
This week's performances featured: Dan Rosales, Dariana Mullen, Jeff Kready (The Great Gatsby); Jacqueline B. Arnold, Sophie Carmen Jones, Heather Makalani, Andres Quintero, Hailee Kaleem Wright, Jack Cahill-Lemme (Moulin Rouge!); Paul Schwensen, Cody Jamison Strand (The Book of Mormon); Nadia Dandashi, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley, Emily Skinner (Suffs); John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson, Alex Benoit (The Notebook); Mary Claire King, Celina Nightengale (Chicago); with hosts Rich Kaminski and Jacqueline B. Arnold.
Tune in next week for performances from & Juliet, A Wonderful World, Six, and The Outsiders.
The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2024 schedule.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy
106.7 Lite FM's Host for today-Rich Kaminski
Jacqueline B. Arnold today-s co-host
Jacqueline B. Arnold and 106.7 Lite FM's Host for today-Rich Kaminski
Jeff Kready, Dariana Mullen and Dan Rosales
Dan Rosales and Dariana Mullen
Jeff Kready
Sophie Carmen Jones, Heather Makalani, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Andres Quintero and Jack Cahill-Lemme
Sophie Carmen Jones
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Sophie Carmen Jones, Heather Makalani and Andres Quimtero
Jack Cahill-Lemme and Hailee Kaleem Wright
Hailee Kaleem Wright
Paul Schwensen and Cody Jamison Strand
Emily Skinner, Nadia Dandashi and D'Kaylah Unique Whitley
Nadia Dandashi and Emily Skinner
John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson and Alex Benoit
Mary Claire King, Rachel Shur and the Cast of Chicago
Mary Claire King and Rachel Shur
