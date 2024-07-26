News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: THE GREAT GATSBY, SUFFS & More at Broadway in Bryant Park 2024

This was the third Broadway in Bryant Park of 2024.

By: Jul. 26, 2024
Just yesterday, July 25, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2024 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. 

This week's performances featured: Dan RosalesDariana Mullen, Jeff Kready (The Great Gatsby); Jacqueline B. Arnold, Sophie Carmen Jones, Heather Makalani, Andres QuinteroHailee Kaleem Wright, Jack Cahill-Lemme (Moulin Rouge!); Paul Schwensen, Cody Jamison Strand (The Book of Mormon); Nadia Dandashi, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley, Emily Skinner (Suffs); John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson, Alex Benoit (The Notebook); Mary Claire KingCelina Nightengale (Chicago); with hosts Rich Kaminski and Jacqueline B. Arnold.

Tune in next week for performances from & Juliet, A Wonderful World, Six, and The Outsiders.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2024 schedule.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy 

106.7 Lite FM's Host for today-Rich Kaminski

Lite FM's Host for today-Rich Kaminski

Jacqueline B. Arnold today-s co-host

Jacqueline B. Arnold and 106.7 Lite FM's Host for today-Rich Kaminski

Jeff Kready, Dariana Mullen and Dan Rosales

Jeff Kready, Dariana Mullen and Dan Rosales

Jeff Kready, Dariana Mullen and Dan Rosales

Dariana Mullen

Dan Rosales

Dan Rosales and Dariana Mullen

Dariana Mullen and Dan Rosales

Jeff Kready

Jeff Kready

Jeff Kready

Jeff Kready

Jeff Kready

Sophie Carmen Jones, Heather Makalani, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Andres Quintero and Jack Cahill-Lemme

Sophie Carmen Jones

Heather Makalani

Jacqueline B. Arnold

Andres Quintero

Jacqueline B. Arnold, Sophie Carmen Jones, Heather Makalani and Andres Quimtero

Jack Cahill-Lemme and Hailee Kaleem Wright

Hailee Kaleem Wright

Hailee Kaleem Wright and Jack Cahill-Lemme

Hailee Kaleem Wright and Jack Cahill-Lemme

Hailee Kaleem Wright

Hailee Kaleem Wright

Hailee Kaleem Wright

Hailee Kaleem Wright and Jack Cahill-Lemme

Paul Schwensen and Cody Jamison Strand

Paul Schwensen and Cody Jamison Strand

Cody Jamison Strand

Paul Schwensen and Cody Jamison Strand

Paul Schwensen

Paul Schwensen

Paul Schwensen

Paul Schwensen

Paul Schwensen

Paul Schwensen

Emily Skinner, Nadia Dandashi and D'Kaylah Unique Whitley

Emily Skinner, Nadia Dandashi and D'Kaylah Unique Whitley

Nadia Dandashi, Emily Skinner and D'Kaylah Unique Whitley

Nadia Dandashi and Emily Skinner

Nadia Dandashi

D'Kaylah Unique Whitley

Nadia Dandashi and D'Kaylah Unique Whitley

Emily Skinner

Emily Skinner

Emily Skinner

John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson and Alex Benoit

John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson and Alex Benoit

John Cardoza

Jordan Tyson

Jordan Tyson and John Cardoza

Jordan Tyson and John Cardoza

John Cardoza and Jordan Tyson

Jordan Tyson

Jordan Tyson

Alex Benoit

Alex Benoit

Mary Claire King, Rachel Shur and the Cast of Chicago

Mary Claire King

Mary Claire King, Rachel Shur and the Cast of Chicago

Mary Claire King, Rachel Shur and the Cast of Chicago

Celina Nightengale

Celina Nightengale

Mary Claire King and Rachel Shur

Mary Claire King and Rachel Shur

Mary Claire King and Rachel Shur

Mary Claire King and Rachel Shur

Mary Claire King and Rachel Shur

Mary Claire King and Rachel Shur




