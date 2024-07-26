Photos: OH, MARY! On Broadway Welcomes Jennifer Aniston, Whoopi Goldberg, and Bill Hader

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway premiere of Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! welcomed some special guests this week as 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston, the iconic Whoppi Goldberg, and Emmy-winner Bill Hader stopped by to take in a performance of the zany new comedy,

Check out photos from their visit below!

About OH, MARY!

Oh, Mary! stars Cole Escola (in their Broadway debut) as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Featuring Conrad Ricamora as Mary's Husband, James Scully as Mary's Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary's Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary's Husband's Assistant, the entire production is directed by Sam Pinkleton. Hannah Solow, Peter Smith and Martin Landry complete the cast.

In addition to Esola (Writer) and Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Bryan Bauer is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Patrick Kane is Assistant Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas