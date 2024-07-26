Photos: OH, MARY! On Broadway Welcomes Jennifer Aniston, Whoopi Goldberg, and Bill Hader

Oh, Mary! has extended its limited Broadway engagement, and will now run through November 10, 2024.
The Broadway premiere of Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! welcomed some special guests this week as 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston, the iconic Whoppi Goldberg, and Emmy-winner Bill Hader stopped by to take in a performance of the zany new comedy,
Check out photos from their visit below!
Oh, Mary! stars Cole Escola (in their Broadway debut) as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Featuring Conrad Ricamora as Mary's Husband, James Scully as Mary's Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary's Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary's Husband's Assistant, the entire production is directed by Sam Pinkleton. Hannah Solow, Peter Smith and Martin Landry complete the cast.
In addition to Esola (Writer) and Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Bryan Bauer is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Patrick Kane is Assistant Stage Manager.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Cole Escola and Jennifer Aniston
Whoopi Goldberg, Conrad Ricamora and Jennifer Aniston
Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Bianca Leigh and Jennifer Aniston
Cole Escola and Whoopi Goldberg
Cole Escola and Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg, Cole Escola and Jennifer Aniston
Producer Lucas McMahon and Bill Hader
Cole Escola. Jennifer Aniston and Friends
Hannah Solow, Bill Hader, James Scully, Sara Haines, Whoopi Goidberg, Tony Macht, Conrad Ricamora, Jennifer Aniston and Bianca Leigh
Bill Hader, Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston and Producer Lucas McMahon
Cole Escola and Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston and Cole Escola
James Scully and Whoopi Goldberg
Jennifer Aniston and Cole Escola
Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Conrad Ricamora and Jennifer Aniston
