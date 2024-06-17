Photos: Inside the Tony Awards Late Night Party at Pebble Bar Hosted by Kelli O'Hara

The 77th Annual Tony Awards aired June 16, 2024.

By: Jun. 17, 2024
On Sunday, June 16, 2024, Kelli O’Hara and Arian Moayed hosted Late Night at Pebble Bar, an annual Tony Awards Afterparty, for a VIP guestlist of their closest colleagues and partners in the theater industry.

Longtime friends and fixtures in the theater community, Kelli and Arian teamed up to celebrate the 77th Annual Tony Awards. 

Located in an 132-year old townhouse, Pebble Bar is a four-story slice of New York history. Late Night at Pebble Bar solidifies the venue’s century-long status as the unofficial clubhouse for the entertainment industry. 

Notable guests in attendance Include Kelli O’Hara, Arian Moayed, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Elle Fanning, Billy Porter, Leslie Odom Jr., Brian d’Arcy James, Natalie Gold, William Jackson Harper, Ali Ahn and Kyle Beltran.

Photo Credit: BFA

Erika Tuchman, Kelli O'Hara, Brian Mann

Billy Porter, Mary Martha Ford

Billy Porter

Cristine Coelho, Austin Bailey, Nataly Santiago, Leah Sherman

Kelli O'Hara, Arian Moayed

Kelli O'Hara

Bhakti Kulkarni, Arian Moayed, Corey Stoll, Tommy Kriegsmann

Corey Stoll, Arian Moayed

Elle Fanning, Natalie Gold

Alison Zhang, Briana Smith, Morgan Evans

Jilli Jones, Jacqui Tejong

Corey Stoll

Sarah Paulson

Ali Ahn, William Jackson Harper

Leslie Odom Jr.

Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll

Kyree Tyree, Danny Hareaz, Gianna Nema

Kelli O'Hara, Leslie Odom Jr.

Bill Butler, Calbin Baten

Anna Albury, Garrett Albury

Ali Ahn, William Jackson Harper, Arian Moayed

Steven Booth, Brian d'Arcy James

John Jones, Jilli Jones, Connor Byrnes, Quinn Martino




