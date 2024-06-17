Photos: Inside the Tony Awards Late Night Party at Pebble Bar Hosted by Kelli O'Hara

The 77th Annual Tony Awards aired June 16, 2024.
On Sunday, June 16, 2024, Kelli O’Hara and Arian Moayed hosted Late Night at Pebble Bar, an annual Tony Awards Afterparty, for a VIP guestlist of their closest colleagues and partners in the theater industry.
Longtime friends and fixtures in the theater community, Kelli and Arian teamed up to celebrate the 77th Annual Tony Awards.
Located in an 132-year old townhouse, Pebble Bar is a four-story slice of New York history. Late Night at Pebble Bar solidifies the venue’s century-long status as the unofficial clubhouse for the entertainment industry.
Notable guests in attendance Include Kelli O’Hara, Arian Moayed, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Elle Fanning, Billy Porter, Leslie Odom Jr., Brian d’Arcy James, Natalie Gold, William Jackson Harper, Ali Ahn and Kyle Beltran.
Check out the full list of winners at the 77th Annual Tony Awards.
Photo Credit: BFA
Erika Tuchman, Kelli O'Hara, Brian Mann
Billy Porter, Mary Martha Ford
Cristine Coelho, Austin Bailey, Nataly Santiago, Leah Sherman
Bhakti Kulkarni, Arian Moayed, Corey Stoll, Tommy Kriegsmann
Alison Zhang, Briana Smith, Morgan Evans
Jilli Jones, Jacqui Tejong
Ali Ahn, William Jackson Harper
Leslie Odom Jr.
Kyree Tyree, Danny Hareaz, Gianna Nema
Kelli O'Hara, Leslie Odom Jr.
Bill Butler, Calbin Baten
Anna Albury, Garrett Albury
Ali Ahn, William Jackson Harper, Arian Moayed
Steven Booth, Brian d'Arcy James
John Jones, Jilli Jones, Connor Byrnes, Quinn Martino
Videos