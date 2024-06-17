Photos: Inside the Tony Awards Late Night Party at Pebble Bar Hosted by Kelli O'Hara

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, June 16, 2024, Kelli O’Hara and Arian Moayed hosted Late Night at Pebble Bar, an annual Tony Awards Afterparty, for a VIP guestlist of their closest colleagues and partners in the theater industry.

Longtime friends and fixtures in the theater community, Kelli and Arian teamed up to celebrate the 77th Annual Tony Awards.

Located in an 132-year old townhouse, Pebble Bar is a four-story slice of New York history. Late Night at Pebble Bar solidifies the venue’s century-long status as the unofficial clubhouse for the entertainment industry.

Notable guests in attendance Include Kelli O’Hara, Arian Moayed, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Elle Fanning, Billy Porter, Leslie Odom Jr., Brian d’Arcy James, Natalie Gold, William Jackson Harper, Ali Ahn and Kyle Beltran.

Photo Credit: BFA