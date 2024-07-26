Video: LES MISERABLES Featured On Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Viewers of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony heard the people sing as the France-born global musical phenomenon, Les Miserables, took its moment in the spotlight as part of the celebration of French culture. Check out a segment from the ceremony below that takes viewers inside an onstage battle on the show's iconic barricades, underscored by the iconic song, 'Do You Hear the People Sing?' below!

Les Misérables was originally released as a French-language concept album in 1980, and the first musical-stage adaptation of Les Misérables was presented at the Palais des Sports before going on to global acclaim with long-running productions on London's West End and Broadway. Boublil & Schönberg’s score includes the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more.

At the time of its closing, it was the second-longest-running musical in Broadway history. As of 2022, it remains the sixth longest-running Broadway show. The show was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, of which it won eight, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. A film adaptation of the musical earned a nomination for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly still one of the world’s most popular musicals.