Video: Ellen Harvey, Jason Gotay, and More in Broadway at Music Circus's SUNSET BOULEVARD

Watch footage from Sunset Boulevard at Music Circus, starring Ellen Harvey as Norma Desmond, Jason Gotay as Joe Gillis, and more. The one-week engagement runs through at the UC Davis Health Pavilion.

Harvey and Gotay are joined by William Ryall as Max von Mayerling, Julia Udine as Betty Schaefer, Paul Schoeffler as Cecil B. Demille, and Albert Jennings as Artie Green. The production is directed by Glenn Casale, with choreography by Gerry McIntyre, and music direction Dennis Castellano.

Ashley Agrusa, Joshua Michael Burrage, Adena Ershow, Devon Hadsell, Tanya Haglund, Michael Scott Harris, Alexi Ishida, Lisa Karlin, Adam Lendermon, Stuart Marland, Cole Newburg, Domonique Paton, Nathan Andrew Riley, Brian Steven Shaw, Audrey Biehl Simmons, Jack Sippel, Cayel Tregeagle, and Jason Weitkamp complete the cast.

Based on the acclaimed Billy Wilder film, Andrew Lloyd Webber's lush and brooding Tony Award-winning Best Musical is a noir-esque journey to Hollywood’s glamorous past. A down on his luck young screenwriter happens upon a faded silent film legend and is entangled in her quest for a return to stardom and her former glory. The Wall Street Journal calls Sunset Boulevard “Andrew Lloyd Webber’s masterpiece!” The Broadway At Music Circus production of Sunset Boulevard, featuring costumes designed by Anthony Powell for the original Broadway production, is the only production of the show taking place in the country before a Broadway revival opens in the fall.

Tickets are available at BroadwaySacramento.com or by calling the Broadway Sacramento Box Office, (916) 557-1999.