Photos: Inside the Tony Awards After Party at the Carlyle

The exclusive event is hosted by Rick Miramontez and John Gore.

By: Jun. 19, 2024
BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the annual Tony Awards afterparty at The Carlyle Hotel with photos from inside the exclusive event!

The party, hosted by Rick Miramontez and John Gore, was held on Sunday evening to celebrate Broadway's biggest night and welcomed winners from the 77th Annual Tony Awards including Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, Sarah Paulson, Shaina Taub, Justin Peck, Kecia Lewis, host Araiana DeBose, and many more!

The 77th Tonys celebration recognized all the award categories and honored the incredible artistry of the 2023/24 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, were presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

Check out the full list of winners.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Ariana DeBose and Julianne Hough

Shoshana Bean and Jeff Bean

Shoshana Bean

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

Andy Mientus, Nikki M. James and Krysta Rodriguez

Andy Mientus, Nikki M. James and Krysta Rodriguez

Maria Friedman and Adrian Der Gregorian

Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe

Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe

Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe

Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe

Sam Gold and Amy Herzog

John Ambrosino, Bobby Conte and Martyna Majok

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Eden Espinosa

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Eden Espinosa

Aaron Lazar

Joshua Harmon and Shaina Taub

Meghan Woolard Cott, Corey Cott, Casey Cott and Nichola Basara

Rick Miramontez, Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe

Casey Likes

Ashley Park

Billy Stritch and Sarah Paulson

Greg Nobile and Rob Russo

Brian Moreland and Michael Katz

Justin Peck and Alex Edelman

Justin Peck and Alex Edelman

Jason Schmidt and Casey Likes

Sarah Paulson and Kristin Caskey

Natalie Gold and Will Brill

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Vadim Feichtner

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Vadim Feichtner

Rachel Sussman and Dylan Mulvaney

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Dylan Mulvaney

Lea Donenberg and Nick Alvino

Meghan Woolard Cott and Corey Cott

Ali Louis Bourzgui

Jamie DuMont, Rob Russo and Shaina Taub

Lucio Andreozzi, Miles Bugby, Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe

Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada

Ingrid Michaelson and Kurt Deutsch

Chase Del Rey and Ingrid Michaelson

Billy Eichner

Sam Fichtnerand Betsy Aidem

Diane Davis and Billy Eichner

Tony Marion,Benjamin Lowy, Eleni Gianulis-Vermeer and Liviya Kramer

Jordan Dorso and Ana Villafane

Erin Darke, Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, Leana Rae Concepcion and Sandy Binion

Kecia Lewis

Rick Miramontez and Jonathan Groff

Ella Beatty and Michael Esper

Jelani Remy and Sarah Paulson

Joe Hornberger, Talia Robinson and Phoenix Best

Jamie Forshaw and Evan Mayer

Michael Grief

Alex Edelman, Sarah Paulson, Kristin Caskey and Bee Carrozzini

Dylan Mulvaney and Julianne Hoiugh

Bee Carrozzini, John Johnson, Greg Nobile and Brian Fenty

Bobby Conte and Martyna Majok

John Ambrosino and Bobby Conte

Melissa Rose Bernardo and Lisa Goldberg

Tim Jackson and Dylan Mulvaney

Andy Sandberg, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Vadim Feichtner




