Photos: Inside the Tony Awards After Party at the Carlyle

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the annual Tony Awards afterparty at The Carlyle Hotel with photos from inside the exclusive event!

The party, hosted by Rick Miramontez and John Gore, was held on Sunday evening to celebrate Broadway's biggest night and welcomed winners from the 77th Annual Tony Awards including Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, Sarah Paulson, Shaina Taub, Justin Peck, Kecia Lewis, host Araiana DeBose, and many more!

The 77th Tonys celebration recognized all the award categories and honored the incredible artistry of the 2023/24 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, were presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

Check out the full list of winners.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas