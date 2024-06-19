Photos: Inside the Tony Awards After Party at the Carlyle

The exclusive event is hosted by Rick Miramontez and John Gore.
BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the annual Tony Awards afterparty at The Carlyle Hotel with photos from inside the exclusive event!
The party, hosted by Rick Miramontez and John Gore, was held on Sunday evening to celebrate Broadway's biggest night and welcomed winners from the 77th Annual Tony Awards including Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, Sarah Paulson, Shaina Taub, Justin Peck, Kecia Lewis, host Araiana DeBose, and many more!
The 77th Tonys celebration recognized all the award categories and honored the incredible artistry of the 2023/24 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, were presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Ariana DeBose and Julianne Hough
Shoshana Bean and Jeff Bean
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
Andy Mientus, Nikki M. James and Krysta Rodriguez
Maria Friedman and Adrian Der Gregorian
Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe
Sam Gold and Amy Herzog
John Ambrosino, Bobby Conte and Martyna Majok
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Eden Espinosa
Ariana DeBose and Julianne Hough
Meghan Woolard Cott, Corey Cott, Casey Cott and Nichola Basara
Rick Miramontez, Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe
Billy Stritch and Sarah Paulson
Greg Nobile and Rob Russo
Brian Moreland and Michael Katz
Sarah Paulson and Kristin Caskey
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Vadim Feichtner
Rachel Sussman and Dylan Mulvaney
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Dylan Mulvaney
Lea Donenberg and Nick Alvino
Meghan Woolard Cott and Corey Cott
Jamie DuMont, Rob Russo and Shaina Taub
Lucio Andreozzi, Miles Bugby, Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose
Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada
Ingrid Michaelson and Kurt Deutsch
Chase Del Rey and Ingrid Michaelson
Sam Fichtnerand Betsy Aidem
Tony Marion,Benjamin Lowy, Eleni Gianulis-Vermeer and Liviya Kramer
Jordan Dorso and Ana Villafane
Erin Darke, Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, Leana Rae Concepcion and Sandy Binion
Rick Miramontez and Jonathan Groff
Joe Hornberger, Talia Robinson and Phoenix Best
Jamie Forshaw and Evan Mayer
Alex Edelman, Sarah Paulson, Kristin Caskey and Bee Carrozzini
Dylan Mulvaney and Julianne Hoiugh
Bee Carrozzini, John Johnson, Greg Nobile and Brian Fenty
John Ambrosino and Bobby Conte
Melissa Rose Bernardo and Lisa Goldberg
Tim Jackson and Dylan Mulvaney
