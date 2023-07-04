Broadway Jukebox: A July 4th Playlist

Enjoy songs from shows like: Hamilton, Allegiance, 1776, Ragtime, and more!

By: Jul. 04, 2023

Broadway Jukebox: A July 4th Playlist

Happy Fourth of July! On this very special day that we celebrate our nation's independence, we can't help thinking about some of our favorite songs celebrating America... as featured in Broadway musicals. Kick off the holiday with fifty of our favorite patriotic showtunes. Get ready to party like it's 1776!

Enjoy songs from shows like: Hamilton, Allegiance, 1776, Ragtime, Hello, Dolly!, Assassins, Rent, Holiday Inn, Songs for a New World, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, The Music Man, West Side Story, Rags, George M, Giant, Anyone Can Whistle, American Idiot, In the Heights, Hair, Working, and many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which American anthem stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, listen to the Tony-nominated music of 2023 and celebrate summer!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Spotify today!



