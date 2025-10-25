Playlist: Broadway's Biggest Baddies

Click Here for More on Broadway Jukebox

Not every character always takes the moral highground. While not all Broadway antagonists are truly evil, many choose to act on deceit, corruption, and plain old bad judgement. This spooky season, we're exploring the often complex psyches of some of our favorite musical theatre villains.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Wiz, Beetlejuice, Hadestown, Mean Girls, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Les Miserables, Shucked, Annie, Beauty and the Beast, Damn Yankees, Jesus Christ Superstar, Oklahoma!, Once on This Island, and more! Plus, get properly in the Halloween spirit with this Ultimate Halloween playlist!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which songs from a Broadway "villain" stands out to you.

