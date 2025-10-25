 tracker
Playlist: Broadway's Biggest Baddies

Get in the Halloweekend spirit with these songs from Broadway villains.

By: Oct. 25, 2025
Not every character always takes the moral highground. While not all Broadway antagonists are truly evil, many choose to act on deceit, corruption, and plain old bad judgement. This spooky season, we're exploring the often complex psyches of some of our favorite musical theatre villains.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Wiz, Beetlejuice, Hadestown, Mean Girls, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Les Miserables, Shucked, Annie, Beauty and the Beast, Damn Yankees, Jesus Christ Superstar, Oklahoma!, Once on This Island, and more! Plus, get properly in the Halloween spirit with this Ultimate Halloween playlist!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which songs from a Broadway "villain" stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s1950s1960s1970s1980s1990s2000s2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite OverturesOpening numbers'I Want' songsAct 1 finalesEntr'actesAct 2 openers11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101Broadway 201Broadway 301Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway.

