Broadway Jukebox: The Greatest Musicals of the 1990s

Enjoy songs from musicals like Rent, Ragtime, Parade, The Lion King, The Secret Garden, and more!

Jun. 12, 2021  

Broadway undeniably transformed New York City in the 1990s, and the musicals of the decade were equally influential- thrusting the artform into a new brand new century of show-stopping genius. Study up on the great musicals of the 1990s with a playlist of 100 showtunes of the era.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Rent, Ragtime, Parade, The Lion King, The Secret Garden, A New Brain, Songs for a New World, Passion, Assassins, Miss Saigon, Sunset Boulevard, Side Show, The Who's Tommy, and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune from the 1990s stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Throwback to the 1940s, the 1950s, the 1960s, the 1970s and the 1980s with more of our decades series. Plus, check out our favorite Broadway overtures, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales! Plus, celebrate Springtime and get ready for Summer!


