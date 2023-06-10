Broadway Jukebox: A 2023 Tony Awards Party Playlist

The 2023 Tony Awards are here, which means that we all have something to sing about! From the old red hills of Marietta to the cornfields of Cobb County and the skating rinks of New Jersey, get into the spirit of this Broadway season with this 2023 Tony Awards playlist. Your Broadway belt-session awaits!

Enjoy songs from sone of the Tony nominated show sof the season, including: Some Like It Hot, Shucked, Parade, & Juliet, Into the Woods, Kimberly Akimbo, KPOP, Almost Famous, Camelot, New York, New York, and more!

Want more? Check out this 7-hour Broadway Party Playlist to keep your party going!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Tony-nominated showtune of 2023 you love the most!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, listen to songs about NYC and celebrate Pride!