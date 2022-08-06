Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: Broadway's Best Opening Numbers

Enjoy some of the best opening numbers from musicals like A Chorus Line, Hamilton, Ragtime, Hairspray, Oklahoma!, Jesus Christ Superstar, and more!

Aug. 6, 2022  

What's better than a great overture? A fabulous opening number! As the audience's first glimpse into the world of the show they are about to see, this introduction to characters, setting and plot plays a vital role in setting the stage for what's to come.

BroadwayWorld has collect 100 of our favorite opening numbers. Enjoy songs from musicals like A Chorus Line, Hamilton, Ragtime, Hairspray, Oklahoma!, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Wicked, Into the Woods, West Side Story, Moulin Rouge!, Fiddler on the Roof, and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway opening number stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, 'I Want' songs, Act 2 openers, Act 1 finales, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, celebrate summer and throw a Broadway party!



