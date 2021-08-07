Broadway Jukebox: The 75 Best Act 1 Finales

The great creators of Broadway musicals know how best to wrap up an act- with a show-stopping finale. Some of the most memorable tunes in the musical theatre canon happen just before intermission, leaving an impression that sparks interest and anticipation for the show's conclusion.

Below, we've rounded up 75 of of favorite Act 1 finales!

Enjoy songs from musicals like Dreamgirls, Sweeney Todd, Ragtime, Beetlejuice, Next to Normal, Gypsy, The Music Man, Side Show, Beauty and the Beast, Rent, Blood Brothers, The Phantom of the Opera, Dear Evan Hansen, Songs for a New World, Les Miserables, Merrily We Roll Along, Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, Pippin, Sunday in the Park with George, and many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Act 1 finale stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Plus, check out our favorite Overtures, 'I Want' songs, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales!