Broadway Jukebox: The Greatest Musicals of the 2000s

A brand new millennium brought with it a time of new record-breaking Broadway shows, with countless movie adaptations and new works bursting onto the scene. Study up on the great musicals of the 2000s with a playlist of 150 showtunes of the era.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Hairspray, Aida, Wicked, Spring Awakening, Legally Blonde, In the Heights, The Drowsy Chaperone, Next to Normal, 9 to 5, Seussical, The Full Monty, The Color Purple, Spamalot, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune from the 2000s stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Throwback to the 1940s, the 1950s, the 1960s, the 1970s, the 1980s, and the 1990s with more of our decades series. Plus, check out our favorite Broadway overtures, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales! Plus, celebrate Springtime and get ready for Summer!