Broadway Jukebox: The Greatest Musicals of the 1980s

The 1980s marked a British invasion of Broadway, and we're not talking about the Beatles. While American composers like Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, and Maury Yeston continued their reign, mega-musicals from overseas shaped the sound and changed the scene for years to come. Study up on the great musicals of the 1980s with a playlist of 100 showtunes of the era.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera, Into the Woods, Nine, Merrily We Roll Along, Aspects of Love, La Cage Aux Folles, Starlight Express, Big River, 42nd Street, Little Shop of Horrors, The Rink, Grand Hotel, and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune from the 1980s stands out to you.

