Voting Open to Pick the Top 3 of Next On Stage: Season 6

Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. The latest round of voting begins today, December 15 and ends at 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, December 17. The next results shows (announcing the Top 3 finalists in both age categories) will air on Friday, Decmber 19 at 7pm and 9pm ET.

For each round, contestents will be voted on by the general public and then judged by our returning, all-star panel of judges, including: J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), and Kate Rockwell (Heathers). Ben Cameron returns as host.