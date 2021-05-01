Broadway Jukebox: The Greatest Musicals of the 1970s

The sound of Broadway was changing by the 70s. Initially ushered in by Hair at the close of the previous decade, musicals were becoming more musically diverse and reflective of the tunes of the time. Study up on the great musicals of the 1970s with a playlist of 100 showtunes of the era.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Sweeney Todd, A Chorus Line, Chicago, Company, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, Annie, Grease, Pippin, Mack and Mabel, A Little Night Music, and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune from the 1970s stands out to you.

