Broadway Jukebox: Showtunes to Heat Up Your Summer

Enjoy songs from musicals like Hadestown, Spring Awakening, Hamilton, In the Heights, Grease, and more!

By: Jun. 24, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!
Auli'i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Norm Lewis, and More Will Lead Manhattan Concert Producti Photo 4 Cravalho, Fisher, Lewis, and More Will Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert

Click Here for More on Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: Showtunes to Heat Up Your Summer

It may be too darn hot, but all of the calor (calor!) means that summertime has arrived! Before the summer ends, BroadwayWorld wants you to bust out all over and have those simple joys where the livin' is easy.

Below, we've rounded up 45 Broadway songs to take your summer to the next level. Enjoy showtunes about soaking up the sun, basking in the heat, leaving for vacation, enjoying the beach, and more!

 

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song about summer stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, listen to the Tony-nominated music of 2023 and celebrate Pride!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Spotify today!




RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Jukebox: A Fathers Day Playlist Photo
Broadway Jukebox: A Father's Day Playlist

Check out a collection of fatherly tunes from Aladdin, Kinky Boots, Falsettos, Big Fish, The Full Monty, The Civil War, Ragtime, Fiddler on the Roof, Carousel, Annie, The Lion King, Follies, Hamilton, Les Miserables, In the Heights, Fun Home, and many more!

2
Broadway Jukebox: A 2023 Tony Awards Party Playlist Photo
Broadway Jukebox: A 2023 Tony Awards Party Playlist

Enjoy songs from sone of the Tony nominated show sof the season, including: Some Like It Hot, Shucked, Parade, & Juliet, Into the Woods, Kimberly Akimbo, KPOP, Almost Famous, and more!

3
Broadway Jukebox: 50 Showtunes for Pride Photo
Broadway Jukebox: 50 Showtunes for Pride

We've pulled together 50 of our favorite showtunes that celebrate pride. From beloved classics like La Cage Aux Folles, to new favorites like Everybody's Talking About Jamie, we've got your covered!

4
Broadway Jukebox: 40 Showtunes for Memorial Day Photo
Broadway Jukebox: 40 Showtunes for Memorial Day

Below, check out 40 songs from Broadway musicals that are sung by characters eager to join the fight, soldiers at war, and civilians reflecting on loss. From treasured classics like On the Town and White Christmas, to new works like Dogfight and Hamilton, enjoy your Memorial Day Broadway-style!

From This Author - Team BWW

Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 6/23/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 6/23/2023
Interview: Jimish Thakkar & Ridima Vaidya Talk WAIT UNTIL DARK at the Lester B. Pearson Memorial TheatreInterview: Jimish Thakkar & Ridima Vaidya Talk WAIT UNTIL DARK at the Lester B. Pearson Memorial Theatre
Broadway Buying Guide: June 19, 2023Broadway Buying Guide: June 19, 2023
Recap the 2023 Tony AwardsRecap the 2023 Tony Awards

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number! Video Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions Video
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny Video
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE

Recommended For You