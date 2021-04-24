Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: The Greatest Musicals of the 1960s

Enjoy songs from musicals like Cabaret, Funny Girl, Hair, and more!

Apr. 24, 2021  

By 1960, Broadway's Golden Age had officially concluded and as American culture continued to change, so did the Broadway musical. Study up on the great musicals of the 1960s with a playlist of 100 showtunes of the era.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Funny Girl, Man of La Mancha, Fiddler on the Roof, Hair, Camelot, 1776, Oliver!, She Loves Me, The Fantasticks, Sweet Charity, Mame, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune from the 1960s stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Throwback to the 1940s or the 1950s with more of our decades series. Plus, check out our favorite Broadway overtures, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales! Plus, celebrate Springtime and get ready for Summer!


