Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Jukebox

Broadway Jukebox: The 75 Best Musical Finales

pixeltracker

Which Broadway finale is YOUR favorite?

Sep. 11, 2021  

What is a Broadway musical without a big, bold, belty closing number? Whether delivered as a last stand from the main character or a harmonious reprise from the full cast, musical finales have a reputation for being some of the best songs in the musical theatre canon, so today, we're skipping right to the end.

Enjoy songs from musicals like Ragtime, Beetlejuice, Next to Normal, Gypsy, The Music Man, Six, Company, Rent, Blood Brothers, The Phantom of the Opera, Dear Evan Hansen, Violet, Songs for a New World, Les Miserables, Merrily We Roll Along, Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, Godspell, Pippin, Sunday in the Park with George, and many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which finale stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Plus, check out our favorite Overtures, 'I Want' songs, Act 2 openers, Act 1 finales, and 11 o'clock numbers!


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly

More Hot Stories For You