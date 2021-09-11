Broadway Jukebox: The 75 Best Musical Finales

What is a Broadway musical without a big, bold, belty closing number? Whether delivered as a last stand from the main character or a harmonious reprise from the full cast, musical finales have a reputation for being some of the best songs in the musical theatre canon, so today, we're skipping right to the end.

Enjoy songs from musicals like Ragtime, Beetlejuice, Next to Normal, Gypsy, The Music Man, Six, Company, Rent, Blood Brothers, The Phantom of the Opera, Dear Evan Hansen, Violet, Songs for a New World, Les Miserables, Merrily We Roll Along, Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, Godspell, Pippin, Sunday in the Park with George, and many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which finale stands out to you.

