Atlantic Acting School- Home of Practical Aesthetics Training

Atlantic Acting School equips students with the physical, emotional, and analytical tools to empower actors to thrive on stage, film, and beyond.

Founded in 1985 by a passionate group of students, Atlantic has grown into both a Tony Award-winning Off-Broadway theater and the renowned Atlantic Acting School, one of the best acting schools in New York City.

As the only acting conservatory offering in-depth training in Practical Aesthetics—the Atlantic Technique, as outlined in A Practical Handbook for the Actor—Atlantic prepares actors with unmatched creative, technical, and professional skills.

Atlantic is the home of Practical Aesthetics, the foundational source for Script Analysis. The Handbook is central to breaking down scripts: by examining the given circumstances and building characters through clear, playable actions. Executing those actions truthfully brings characters to life.

In Atlantic’s Conservatory program, students work on scenes of increasing complexity to learn the analysis process and develop stagecraft. Emphasis is placed on strong objectives, truthful performance, and effective staging, while also fostering professionalism, maturity, and ensemble spirit.

No matter their age or background, students learn to break through their creative comfort zones in service of bringing essential human stories to life.

Atlantic’s programs include Full-Time, Evening, and Summer Conservatories, NYU Tisch Studio, Part-Time and Kids & Teens classes.

For more than 40 years, Atlantic has trained and mentored outstanding artists with an immersive, learn-by-doing approach. Alumni include Elizabeth Olsen, Rose Byrne, Zach Woods, and many more. Atlantic actors work! Are you next?