Photos: Ne-Yo as 'Davis' in HELL'S KITCHEN on Broadway

You can now get a first look at photos of three-time Grammy Award winner Ne-Yo's Broadway debut in the role of Davis in Hell's Kitchen, featuring the music of 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys. Ne-Yo plays a limited engagement in Hell's Kitchen through Sunday, January 25, 2026.

This Thursday, December 18, following the evening performance, Ne-Yo will be joined by additional Hell's Kitchen company members for a special holiday edition of Encore Sessions. Encore Sessions is an ongoing series of post-show, intimate musical performances, honoring the brilliant cast and devoted fans, these special sessions promise a rare and up-close encounter with the creative forces who bring Hell's Kitchen to life.

During the first two sets of Encore Sessions in September and November, Alicia Keys treated audiences to powerful renditions of some songs from the album that didn’t make it into the musical—including “Unbreakable,” “A Woman’s Worth,” “Diary,” “Underdog” and more—performed alongside members of the cast.

VIP packages will be available for the Thursday, December 18 evening performance. The VIP experience will include premium ticket locations, a merchandise bundle and the opportunity for a meet and great with NE-YO.

Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it’s a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music—a mix of Keys’ classics and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going. Come experience where dreams begin: HELL’S KITCHEN.

