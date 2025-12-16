Jodie Steele to Join HEATHERS THE MUSICAL as Heather Chandler for a Limited Time

McKenzie Kurtz played her final performance as Heather Chandler in Heathers The Musical on Monday, December 15. The production will welcome back Jodie Steele in her original West End role as Heather Chandler for a limited engagement starting Friday, December 19 through the end of January. Standby Sara Al-Bazali will play Heather Chandler on Wednesday, December 17 and Thursday, December 18. A permanent replacement will be announced in coming weeks.

Heathers is playing at New World Stages. The production recently extended its run for the second time and is now playing through May 24, 2026.

Jodie Steele’s theatre credits include Elphaba in Wicked, Katherine Howard in Six, Blanche Barrow in Bonnie and Clyde, Shelly Parker in Bat Boy, Sheila in Hair, and Sherrie in Rock of Ages. Plays include Roberta Kilgore in Picture You Dead and Diana in Filumena. Television credits include: Lily Vernon in “Malory Towers” (BBC), “Professor T” (ITV), “Emmerdale” (ITV), and “EastEnders” (BBC). Film credits include: A Rare Breed, Angling For Love, Empress Clawscream, Two Wolves, A Merry Royal Christmas, and Anthology.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.