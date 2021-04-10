Broadway Jukebox: The Greatest Musicals of the 1940s

In the early twentieth century, a new art form was rapidly gaining visibility in popular culture, and would continue integrating itself into movies, music, television and other forms of media for decades to come- musical theatre. We're taking a closer look at the musicals that inspired writers, creators, and performers for years to come, and today we're kicking it off at the top of the Golden Age. Study up on the great musicals of the 1940s with a playlist of 75 showtunes of the era.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Oklahoma!, Pal Joey, Finian's Rainbow, Carousel, Brigadoon, On the Town, Kiss Me Kate, Annie Get Your Gun, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, South Pacific, and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune from the 1940s stands out to you.

