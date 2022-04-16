Broadway Jukebox: 50 Showtunes for Easter & Passover
We're celebrating with songs from Jesus Christ Superstar, Godspell, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Prince of Egypt and more!
This weekend marks the spiritual height of spring for Gentiles and Jews alike. Passover and Easter are here and BroadwayWorld has complied a playlist of Broadway songs most holy.
Enjoy songs from beloved Bible musicals like Jesus Christ Superstar, Godspell, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and The Prince of Egypt, to some less obvious prayers and hymns in shows like Falsettos, Miss Saigon, Come From Away and so many more!
Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune about Easter or Passover stands out to you.
