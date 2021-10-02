Broadway Jukebox: The 100 Best Opening Numbers

Things are opening up! As autumn continues there's no doubt that Broadway is coming to life again after its 18 month hiatus, with dozens of shows set to open (or re-open) before the end of the year. What better way to celebrate than with a playlist of our favorite opening numbers?

Enjoy songs from musicals like A Chorus Line, Hamilton, Ragtime, Hairspray, Oklahoma!, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Wicked, Into the Woods, West Side Story, Moulin Rouge!, Fiddler on the Roof, and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway opening number stands out to you.

