Playlist: Broadway Workout Songs

Ready to start working off those holiday feasts? BroadwayWorld wants to help you get moving this January. Stretch your muscles and get your heart pumping with our specially curated collection of showtunes to energize your very Broadway workout.

Enjoy songs from musicals like Legally Blonde, & Juliet, Footloose, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots, Hamilton, Aida, Bring It On, Head Over Heels, Heathers, Hairspray, In the Heights and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which makeover tune stands out to you.

