Broadway Jukebox: The Musicals of 2025

Click Here for More on Broadway Jukebox

2025 was a big year for musicals. Since January, Broadway has welcomed 18 musicals, both new works and revivals of beloved favorites. The good news is that many of them have already released cast recordings! BroadwayWorld has pulled together some of the best songs from this year.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Boop!, Smash, Dead Outlaw, Buena Vista Social Club, Floyd Collins, Just In TIme, Redwood, Operation Mincemeat, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Real Women Have Curves, The Queen of Versailles, Old Friebds, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which cast recording of 2025 stands out to you!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Entr'actes, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101, Broadway 201, Broadway 301, Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway.