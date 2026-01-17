Playlist: Songs for a Broadway Snow Day

Chill out with songs from Frozen, Camelot, The Secret Garden, Anastasia and more!
2026 has begun and winter has officially arrived. As the temperatures drop and the winds of winter howl, have your very own Broadway snow day with these 25 songs that celebrate snow, ice, and all things winter!
Enjoy songs from musicals like Camelot, The Secret Garden, Frozen, Carousel, The Visit, Anastasia, White Christmas, Grey Gardens, Holiday Inn, The Fantasticks, Ragtime, and so many more!
Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune about winter you love the most!
Videos