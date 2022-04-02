Broadway Jukebox: Musicals of the 1990s

Broadway undeniably transformed New York City in the 1990s, and the musicals of the decade were equally influential- thrusting the artform into a new brand new century of show-stopping genius. Study up on the great musicals of the 1990s with a playlist of 100 showtunes of the era.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Rent, Ragtime, Parade, The Lion King, The Secret Garden, A New Brain, Songs for a New World, Passion, Assassins, Miss Saigon, Sunset Boulevard, Side Show, The Who's Tommy, and so many more!