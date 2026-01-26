The 79th Annual Tony Awards Sets Dates for Ceremony and Nominations

Click Here for More on 2026 AWARDS SEASON

The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7, 2026. The 79th Annual Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT).

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2025-2026 season is Sunday, April 26, 2026 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2026 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League.

BroadwayWorld reported in November that the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to confirm the eligibility status of nine Broadway productions for the 2025-2026 season. This was the first time this season that the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 79th Annual Tony Awards. Productions discussed included Call Me Izzy; Mamma Mia!; Art; Waiting for Godot; Punch; Ragtime; Liberation; Little Bear Ridge Road; and The Queen of Versailles.

The committee made the following determinations: Christine Sherrill will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for their role in Mamma Mia!. Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken will be considered eligible in the Best Sound Design of a Musical category for their work on Mamma Mia!. Will Harrison will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for their role in Punch. Leanne Pinder (Movement Director) will be considered eligible in the Best Choreography category for their work on Punch. Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, and Joshua Henry will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for their respective roles in Ragtime. Adam Honoré & Donald Holder (Lighting Design) and 59 Studio (Projection Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Musical category for their work on Ragtime. Susannah Flood will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for their role in Liberation.

