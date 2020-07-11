Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: 40 Songs for a Very Broadway Summer!
Live it up on top with these songs of the season!
It may be too darn hot, but all of the calor (calor!) means that summertime has arrived! Before the summer ends, BroadwayWorld wants you to bust out all over and have those simple joys where the livin' is easy.
Below, we've rounded up 40 Broadway songs to take your summer to the next level. Enjoy showtunes about soaking up the sun, basking in the heat, leaving for vacation, enjoying the beach, and more!
Songs included are featured in beloved musicals like: Sweeney Todd, Anything Goes, In the Heights, A Little Night Music, Hamilton, Camelot, A New Brain, Hadestown, Pippin, Holiday Inn, Sunday in the Park with George, Frozen, Grease and more!
