Broadway Jukebox: 35 Showtunes to Kick Off Spring!

This playlist features music from Spring Awakening, The Secret Garden, South Pacific, Funny Girl and more.

Mar. 28, 2021  

Spring has officially sprung, and the beautiful weather and longer days are giving us plenty to sing about! To celebrate, we've curated a complete playlist about springtime. From April showers to May flowers, sing along to get your spirits up just in time for June start bustin' out all over!

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Spring Awakening, The Secret Garden, South Pacific, Funny Girl, The Producers, Once on This Island, Parade, Pippin, Hair, Carousel, Groundhog Day, Big River, A New Brain, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune about Spring stands out to you.

