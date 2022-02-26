Broadway Jukebox: Musicals of the 1960s

By 1960, Broadway's Golden Age had officially concluded and as American culture continued to change, so did the Broadway musical. Study up on the great musicals of the 1960s with a playlist of 100 showtunes of the era.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Funny Girl, Man of La Mancha, Fiddler on the Roof, Hair, Camelot, 1776, Oliver!, She Loves Me, The Fantasticks, Sweet Charity, Mame, and more!