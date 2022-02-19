Broadway Jukebox: Musicals of the 1950s

Broadway was booming in the 1950s, and from this latter part of the Golden Age came many musicals that today are considered by many to be the best ever written. Study up on the great musicals of the 1950s with a playlist of 100 showtunes of the era.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Gypsy, The Music Man, West Side Story, The Sound of Music, The King and I, Candide, Peter Pan, Damn Yankees, The Pajama Game, Guys and Dolls, and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune from the 1950s stands out to you.

