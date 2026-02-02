PRIMARY TRUST & More Lead St. Louis's February 2026 Top Theatre Shows

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

St. Louis is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in St. Louis for February 2026.

Primary Trust

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis - February 04, 2026 through March 01, 2026

Winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Eboni Booth’s hilarious and heartwarming play offers up a modern, tiki-lit homage to slices of Americana such as Our Town, Harvey, and It's a Wonderful Life. Kenneth’s predictable life—Mai Tais at his favorite bar and a steady job at a local bookstore—begins to unravel, forcing him to confront a childhood loss and the uncertainties of adulthood. With guidance from an imaginary friend, a kind waitress, and a splash of liquid courage, he discovers that trust, love, and friendship—much like the perfect Mai Tai—are best mixed in unexpected ways.

For tickets: click here.

Mrs. Krishnan’s Party

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis - January 14, 2026 through February 08, 2026

Mrs. Krishnan is hosting a lively party in her corner shop, where the atmosphere is filled with food, music, and surprises. As unexpected guests arrive, the event transforms into a joyous, immersive celebration of life and community. This unique theatrical experience, created by the Indian Ink Theatre Company from New Zealand, invites the audience to participate in the festivities, promising a heartwarming time filled with laughter and delicious dahl. The performance runs from January 14 to February 8, 2026.

For tickets: click here.

Hell's Kitchen

Fox Theatre - January 27, 2026 through February 08, 2026

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before –HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 17-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose new songs and greatest hits about growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway. Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL'S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.



For tickets: click here.

The Phantom of the Opera

Fox Theatre - February 18, 2026 through March 01, 2026

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the world’s most beautiful and spectacular musicals. Since 1986, it has played to over 160 million people in 205 cities, 58 territories and 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s romantic, haunting and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade” and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom’ who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, The Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.