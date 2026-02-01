President Trump Announces Two-Year Closure of Kennedy Center

Click Here for More on The Arts in America

President Donald J. Trump announced on Truth Social that The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts could temporarily close for approximately two years to undergo what he described as a complete reconstruction and revitalization of the facility, subject to approval by the center’s board.

According to Trump, the decision followed a yearlong review involving contractors, musical experts, art institutions, advisors, and consultants. He said the review evaluated two primary options: continuing performances during a prolonged construction period or fully closing the venue to allow for faster and higher-quality rebuilding work.

Trump stated that closing the center during construction would result in a superior final outcome and a shorter overall timeline, citing challenges associated with working around ongoing performances and audiences. He said partial construction while continuing operations would significantly extend the project and limit construction quality.

Under the proposed plan, the Kennedy Center would cease entertainment operations on July 4, 2026, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the United States. Construction on what Trump described as a new entertainment complex would begin immediately thereafter, with a planned grand reopening approximately two years later.

Trump said financing for the project is already secured and in place. He characterized the existing facility as having long-standing financial and structural issues and said the reconstruction would transform it into a world-class performing arts venue.

The proposed closure and reconstruction plan remains subject to approval by the Kennedy Center’s board.