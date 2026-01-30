ON BECKETT & More Lead Washington, DC's February 2026 Top Theatre Shows

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Washington, DC for February 2026.

On Beckett

Shakespeare Theatre Company - February 11, 2026 through March 15, 2026

Tony Award-winning actor and master clown Bill Irwin (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Sesame Street) has spent a lifetime captivated by Samuel Beckett. With little more than a funny hat and a podium, Irwin mines the comedy and tragedy of Beckett’s work—including Waiting for Godot, Texts for Nothing, and more—in a nonstop display of jovial verbal and physical comedy that has become Irwin’s signature. Whether you’re encountering the Nobel Prize winner’s writings for the first time or building on a body of Beckett knowledge, the “pure, energizing joy” (The New York Times) of Irwin’s dynamic showcase is not to be missed. ON BECKETT Conceived and performed by Bill Irwin An Irish Repertory Theatre Production, Produced in association with Octopus Theatricals.

Little Miss Perfect

Olney Theatre Center - February 12, 2026 through March 08, 2026

Joriah Kwamé became a viral TikTok star with his song “Little Miss Perfect,” which garnered millions of views and launched this new musical with Broadway aspirations. High school kids are under a lot of pressure. Just ask Noelle, who has lived up to expectations of perfection her whole life, even as she’s attempted to blend in as one of the few Black students at a predominantly white school. But now it’s senior year, and a scholarship to Howard University is within her reach —if she can demonstrate leadership skills. With an irresistible mix of hip-hop, showtunes, and pop sounds, Little Miss Perfect distills Noelle’s journey as she seeks to escape her small Midwestern town. Joriah's hit songs "Little Miss Perfect" and "Ordinary" feature prominently, and you’ll be humming the new numbers - like "Black Girl Magic," “Malaya's Words," and "Legendary" by the time the curtain falls.

Midiculous

Keegan Theatre - February 24, 2026 through March 08, 2026

Midiculous Middle School. A laughably lopsided social “order” in which students are designated either Queen Bee, Jock, Geek, or Goth – and woe betide any who dare defy their thus declared destiny. Add to this sinister stew a mysterious zombifying virus spread through TikTok dances. How is one to survive all of this “Midiculousness?” By turning to… you. Yes, you! In this Choose-Your-Own-Adventure style world premiere by Drew Anderson and Dwayne Lawson-Brown (writers of FROM GUMBO TO MUMBO and PUSH THE BUTTON), you decide the outcome of a metaphysical game show where only the winner escapes the prison of pre-teen politics. Let’s get Midiculous!

LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA (The House of Bernarda Alba)

GALA Hispanic Theatre - February 05, 2026 through March 01, 2026

Do not miss this contemporary staging of the modern classic La casa de Bernarda Alba (The House of Bernarda Alba) by Spanish playwright Federico García Lorca. Directed by José Zayas and with original music by Koki Lortkipanidze, the play explores themes of female oppression, sexual repression, and the conflict between tradition and modernity, all universal topics that resonate with audiences today.

García Lorca’s The House of Bernarda Alba brims with tension, desire, and rebellion as five sisters are forced into strict mourning for their father under the iron rule of their mother, Bernarda. In this electrifying new production, passions simmer behind closed doors, secrets spark dangerous rivalries, and the pressure of a house built on control threatens to explode. This contemporary staging infuses Lorca’s classic with a sensuous, modern pulse and a dark Gothic mystery, illuminating why Bernarda Alba remains as urgent and thrilling today as ever.

Chez Joey

Arena Stage - Now through March 15, 2026

Chez Joey is a vibrant reimagining of the Rodgers and Hart musical Pal Joey, directed by Savion Glover and Tony Goldwyn. The production features a freshly revised book by Richard LaGravenese, updating the classic story for modern audiences. Set in 1940s Chicago, it follows the charming nightclub performer Joey Evans as he navigates ambition, romance, and the desire for success. The score includes beloved tunes from Rodgers and Hart, alongside new arrangements infused with the vibrancy of jazz.

