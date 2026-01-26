Full Cast Set For Broadway Transfer of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

Complete casting has been announced for CATS: The Jellicle Ball at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) coming to Broadway this Spring.

The newly announced “Jellicles” include Ken Ard (1982 CATS Original Broadway Cast Member) as ‘DJ Griddlebone,’ Kya Azeen (FX’s “Pose”) as ‘Etcetera,’ Bryson Battle (“The Voice” S26 Finalist) as ‘Jellylorum,’ Sherrod T. Brown (Hugh Jackman: From New York, With Love), Bryce Farris (Janet Jackson’s Together Again tour), Leiomy (“The Wonder Woman of Vogue” and lead judge on HBO’s “Legendary”) as ‘Macavity,’ Phumzile Sojola (Masquerade), Kendall Grayson Stroud (Broadway debut), B. Noel Thomas (Saturday Church), Kalyn West (The Prom), and Donté Nadir Wilder (Broadway debut).

Additionally, as part of its ongoing commitment to inclusivity and engaging new audiences, CATS: The Jellicle Ball is partnering with organizations that serve the LGBTQIA+, Ballroom, and other underrepresented communities on Broadway. Through a special membership category with TDF, members of these organizations and communities will be able to purchase a dedicated allocation of tickets to CATS: The Jellicle Ball.

The cast will also include the previously announced Tony Award and Grammy Award® winner André De Shields as ‘Old Deuteronomy,’ Jonathan Burke as ‘Mungojerrie,’ Baby Byrne as ‘Victoria,’ Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Sydney James Harcourt as ‘Rum Tum Tugger,’ Dava Huesca as ‘Rumpleteazer,’ Dudney Joseph Jr. as ‘Munkustrap,’ Junior LaBeija as ‘Gus The Theatre Cat,’ Robert “Silk” Mason as ‘Magical Mister Mistoffelees,’ “Tempress” Chasity Moore as ‘Grizabella,’ Primo Thee Ballerino as ‘Tumblebrutus,’ Xavier Reyes as ‘Jennyanydots,’ Nora Schell as ‘Bustopher Jones,’ Bebe Nicole Simpson as ‘Demeter,’ Emma Sofia as Cassandra’/’Skimbleshanks,’ Garnet Williams as ‘Bombalurina,’ and Teddy Wilson, Jr. as ‘Sillabub.’

The production is directed by OBIE Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Chita Rivera Award winners and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles (House of NiNa Oricci) and Arturo Lyons (House of Miyake-Mugler). CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball will start Broadway previews Wednesday, March 18 ahead of a Tuesday, April 7 opening night at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s worldwide phenomenon CATS is reimagined in a production that smashed records, won awards, and left New York City purring. And now CATS: The Jellicle Ball ascends to Broadway in a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography.

When CATS: The Jellicle Ball premiered at Perelman Performing Arts Center | PAC NYC in 2024, it became the must-see theater event of the summer. The production was extended three times and left audiences and critics enraptured. The Off-Broadway production was honored with two Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Revival, three OBIE Awards, a New York Drama Critics Circle Special Citation, a Chita Rivera Award, two Audelco Awards, three Dorian Theater Awards, and three Hewes Awards.

The creative team for CATS: The Jellicle Ball includes Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (scenic design), OBIE Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Qween Jean (costume design), Drama Desk Award nominee Adam Honoré (lighting design), Tony Award winner Kai Harada (sound design), Brittany Bland (projection design), Special Tony Award recipient Nikiya Mathis (hair and wig design), Rania Zohny (makeup design), Josephine Kearns (dramaturg & gender consultant), Paul Kieve (magic), William Waldrop (music supervisor and music director), Doug Schadt (music producer), Trevor Holder (beats arranger/producer), Cooper Howell and N'yomi Allure Stewart (associate directors), X Casting: Victor Vazquez, CSA and Sujotta R. Pace, CSA (casting director), and Cody Renard Richard (production stage manager). Baseline Theatrical serves as general managers for CATS: The Jellicle Ball.

BIOGRAPHIES

Ken Ard he/him (DJ Griddlebone). After a 25-year absence from the Broadway stage, Ard returns with a legacy shaped by some of musical theater’s most iconic productions. He originated the role of Macavity on Broadway in CATS (1982), as well as the roles of Plato and the Rumpus cat, and was the original Electra in Starlight Express and the original Ken in Smokey Joe’s Café. Other notable Broadway credits include Song and Dance, Dangerous Games, and Jelly’s Last Jam. This production marks Ken’s fourth venture with Andrew Lloyd Webber. Beyond Broadway, Ken covered André De Shields in Half Time (Paper Mill Playhouse), led Sophisticated Ladies directed by De Shields at NJPAC, played the Arbiter in Chess (national tour), triumphed in Taylor Mac’s Off-Broadway opera The Hang, and appeared as Wilbur in the Oscar-winning film Chicago. A visual artist, award-winning chef, and accomplished jazz singer, Ken is happily married to puppeteer Basil Twist.

Kya Azeen she/her (Ensemble, Etcetera), born and raised in The Bronx, New York, began her dance training at Harlem School of the Arts at the age of seven. With a strong focus, Kya continued her studies as a student at the Dance Theatre of Harlem and Joffrey Ballet School. Furthering her training, she then attended Complexions Summer Intensive, followed by years of study at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre Fellowship Program. During the latter period, she trained extensively in Jazz, Graham, and Horton technique. An alum of the Professional Performing Arts High School, Kya joined the New York underground Ballroom scene, where she became well-versed in Vogue theory technique, competing for and achieving grand prizes/recognition at mainstream events such as the Annual Heritage Ball (2017). Her participation within the underground Ballroom scene provided an outlet for many opportunities. She's been featured talent in campaigns for Adidas Women's History Month, Coach “Fifty Years Proud," in addition to being casted on Ryan Murphy’s FX series “Pose” as Ms. Cherry. Aside from dance, Kya enjoys other performance arts like acting and began training at the Barrow Group in 2020. Words she lives by: “Nothing in life is worthwhile unless you take risks. Fall forward. Every failed experiment is one step closer to success.“ - Denzel Washington

Bryson Battle he/they (Ensemble, Jellylorum) is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut in CATS: The Jellicle Ball. A recent graduate of the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Bryson is a dynamic performer who strives to break molds while pursuing his dream of becoming the next great entertainer. Recent credits include Ulysses in NYTW’s world premiere production of Saturday Church, and Season 26 of NBC's “The Voice” (Top 8 Finalist). They are incredibly grateful to join this fabulous company and bring this production to life. Bryson would like to thank his supportive family, friends, and his incredible team at the Daniel Hoff Agency. IG: @thebrysonbattle.

Sherrod T. Brown he/him (Swing) is a professional singer, actor, dancer, and choreographer whose career spans Broadway, national tours, concert stages, television, and international venues. He made history as an Orlando Magic dancer/cheerleader, marking one of his first major professional milestones. Sherrod has danced for Mariah Carey and Miley Cyrus, and has appeared on ABC, NBC, BET, and the Disney Channel. He performed in the National Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, portraying Judas and Simon. Sherrod was later selected by Hugh Jackman personally as a featured soloist for Hugh Jackman: From New York, With Love, performing at Radio City Music Hall. His work has taken him on international tours across Africa, Europe, and the Americas. Sherrod gives thanks to God, to his mom and dad for their unwavering support, to his children Brian and Brynn for their constant inspiration, and to his agents Danny “The Shark” and Meghan at the Hudson Artists Agency for their guidance and advocacy. IG: @princeroddy.

Bryce Farris he/him (Swing, Dance Captain) is elated to be making his Broadway debut. Known for his vibrant energy and versatility on stage, Bryce has taken on the role of dance captain and swing for this iconic production. Off-Broadway, Bryce has similarly made lasting impression through his work in productions including Saturday Church (2025) and CATS: The Jellicle Ball (2024) at acclaimed venues like New York Theatre Workshop and the Perelman Performing Arts Center. Aside from theater, his talents extend into the commercial dance sector where he has made a notable impact as a dancer for Janet Jackson’s Together Again tour and the film Coming to America 2. Additionally, Bryce's dynamic performance talents have been showcased on television platforms like “The First Lady” (HBO) and “The Sherri Shepherd Show.” (FOX). An esteemed graduate of Pace University, Bryce brings not only exceptional performance skills in various dance styles but also a passion for bringing stories to life on stage in new and engaging ways. Bryce is immensely grateful for his parents, home village and the Artistic House of Telfar for always supporting and believing in his dream. IG: @thebrycefarris.

Leiomy she/her (Ensemble, Macavity) known as “The Wonder Woman of Vogue”, is a sensational Latina born and raised in New York City. In 2003, she was introduced to voguing and the Ballroom community through a trans mentor at a Kips Bay Center in the Bronx. Introduced to the world on Season 4 of “America’s Best Dance Crew” in 2009 as the first trans woman of color on a dance competition on television. She appeared in music videos including Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair” and Icona Pop’s “All Night,” and has worked along other artists like ‪Rihanna, ‪FKA Twigs, and Zhu. Maldonado’s passion has led her to travel across the world teaching vogue workshops and judging balls. Her moves have inspired choreographers and celebrities including ‪Beyoncé, ‪Britney Spears, and Janet Jackson. In 2017, she was the first trans woman of color to be featured in Nike’s BETRUE Campaign. Leiomy has worked as a choreographer and actress in FX’s “Pose.” In 2019, she was introduced as a judge on HBO Max’s “Legendary” which was the first worldwide Ballroom competition. She also appeared on Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol 3 in 2021 and also became the first model of trans experience to be featured on a campaign for Black Opal. Now in 2026, Leiomy is beyond excited to make her Broadway debut apart of the CATS family.

Phumzile Sojola he/him (Ensemble) hails from Gqebetha, South Africa recently performed the roles of Piangi and The Phantom in the original cast of Masquerade. He made his Broadway debut in Porgy & Bess and originated the role of Lord Pinkleton in Cinderella. He has appeared with Encores! in Wonderful Town and Dear World, and PAC's CATS: The Jellicle Ball. Regionally, he has performed with the Boston Pops in Ragtime as Coalhouse, as Willie in Master Harold… and the Boys at Syracuse Stage, Baba in Dreaming Zenzile at St. Louis Rep, as Piangi in the North American Tour of The Phantom of the Opera, and in the Three Mo’ Tenors tour. His opera credits are Herrison in Les Étoiles with New York City Opera, Remendado in Carmen with Dayton Opera, Rodolfo in La Boheme with Missouri Orchestra. He can be heard on the Cinderella Original Broadway Cast Recording, Treemonisha with the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra, and with the American Spiritual Ensemble. IG: @phumzile_sojola.

Kendall Grayson Stroud they/she/he (Swing). Broadway debut! A 2022 graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Kendall is honored to have been a part of this “Jellicle” family since the beginning. This project has taught them more about family, self-love, and artistry than their entire career to date. They are immensely grateful to the Ballroom community for welcoming them and providing a space to find themselves. Thank you to the Cats team for their trust, and to X Casting for everything they’ve done for this budding queer artist of color. Welcome all to The Jellicle Ball! IG: @kendallstroud.

B. Noel Thomas she/her (Swing) is a versatile performing artist and educator originally from Oakland, currently based in New York. She recently appeared in the Off-Broadway production of Saturday Church and is thrilled to be joining CATS: The Jellicle Ball, marking her Broadway debut. She began her journey as a standout member and award-winning choreographer of the nationally recognized a cappella group Vocal Rush. Her distinct baritone to soprano vocal range allows her to take on a wide variety of roles across gender and musical style. She is passionate about storytelling, representation, and lives by her personal motto, “Aspire to inspire.” Her career spans stage and screen, blending powerful vocals, movement, and heart. She was featured on ABC’s “American Idol” and her theatrical credits include The Toxic Avenger, earning a Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award, and Sister Act as Deloris, receiving a Theatre Bay Area Award. With gratitude, she thanks her grandma, her mom, Leslie, and CGF Talent for their unwavering support. IG: @BNoelThomas.

Kalyn West they/them (Ensemble) is thrilled to be joining the kittens! Some of their past works include: Broadway/Off-Broadway: The Prom (Shelby, understudy Emma, Alyssa); The Gardens of Anuncia Lincoln Center (Young Anuncia); Gigantic (Marlie); The Prom First National Tour (Alyssa Greene); Mean Girls First National Tour (Ensemble). New York: Diamond Alice Fiasco Theater (Alice); Nikola Tesla Drops The Beat ATF (Kat Johnson); The Demise NYMF (Natalie); Popstar Alchemy Theater Productions (Katie). Regional: In The Heights Cleveland Playhouse (Vanessa); The Gardens of Anuncia the Old Globe (Young Anuncia); Moby Dick A.R.T. (Stubb); Hunchback of Notre Dame Fulton (Esmeralda); Prince of Egypt TheatreWorks (Ensemble); In The Heights Fulton (Vanessa); RENT Casa Mañana (Mimi); Back Home Again Lesher Center (Aggie); The Music Man Flatrock Playhouse (Zaneeta); ASS by Ellen Simon Pioneer Theatre Company (Ana). Television and film: “Blue Bloods,” Season 6 CBS (Rachel); Imitation Girl Ilium Pictures (Gabby) So much love and gratitude to my husband, and my teams at The Talent House and IKIGAI!

Donté Nadir Wilder he/him/she/her (Swing): Broadway debut! Credits: Rent at Papermill Playhouse (swing, understudy Tom Collins), Joseph… at Alabama Shakespeare (Judah), A Grand Night For Singing at Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre (Man 1), and Something Rotten at Cape Rep Theatre (Minstrel). Special thanks to X Casting NYC, and to the spectacular cast and creatives. Shout out to my amazing parents for always loving and supporting me! Follow for more at @dontewild and dontewilder.com.