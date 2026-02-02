Video: THE LOST BOYS Cast Performs 'If We Make It Through The Night'

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

Just last week, the cast and creative team of Broadway’s The Lost Boys invited a few members of the press to watch a sneak peek preview presentation of two songs from the show, including “If We Make It Through The Night”. Watch the full performance here!

The incoming production will star two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean as ‘Lucy Emerson,’ LJ Benet as ‘Michael Emerson,’ Ali Louis Bourzgui as ‘David,’ Benjamin Pajak as ‘Sam Emerson,’ Maria Wirries as ‘Star,’ Paul Alexander Nolan as ‘Max,’ Jennifer Duka as ‘Alan Frog,’ Miguel Gil as ‘Edgar Frog,’ Brian Flores as ‘Marko,’ Sean Grandillo as ‘Dwayne,’ and Dean Maupin as ‘Paul,’ and feature Ryan Behan, Grace Capeless, Mateus Leite Cardoso, Ben Crawford, Dominic Dorset, Carissa Gaughran, Ashley Jenkins, Liesie Kelly, Cameron Loyal, Pierre Marais, Mason Olshavsky, Hank Santos, Colin Trudell, DeLaney Westfall and Pierce Wheeler.

The new musical The Lost Boys, based on the Warner Bros. Pictures film, story by James Jeremias & Janice Roberta Fischer, will feature direction by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden, a book by David Hornsby & Chris Hoch, music & lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant, music supervision by two-time Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, orchestrations & arrangements by Ethan Popp & The Rescues, scenic design by Tony Award winner Dane Laffrey, costume design by Ryan Park, lighting design by Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, and sound design by Adam Fisher.

The Lost Boys marks the first collaboration of James Carpinello, Marcus Chait and Golden Globe, Emmy & Tony Award nominee Patrick Wilson as producers. Devin Keudell serves as Executive Producer.

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters.

When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

The Lost Boys begins performances on Friday, March 27 at The Palace Theatre (160 West 47 Street) and will officially open on Sunday, April 26.