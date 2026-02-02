HEATED RIVALRY Parody Musical to Star Jay Armstrong Johnson & Zachary Piser

The new Heated Rivalry parody musical has found its stars! Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody will star Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade; Quantico; On The Town) as Ilya and Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen; Wicked) as Shane Hollander.

The staged reading will be presented at The Laurie Beechman Theater, with the original dates on March 14th and 16th selling out within 14 hours. The musical will run from March 14 through 18 at the venue. They have also added dates at The Bell House in Brooklyn on March 23rd and 24th – which are likely to sell out.

The cast will also feature Ryann Redmond (Bring It On The Musical, Frozen), Cherry Torres (Hamilton), and Ryan Duncan (Titanique, Shrek).

The fan-favorite characters will come to like in the production, along with cameos from Ilya's Ass and Rose Landry. The show is written by Dylan MarcAurele, winner of the 2025 Jonathan Larson Grant and the 2023 Richard Rodgers Award. He is best known as the writer of the hit London comedy Pop Off, Michelangelo!, composer for Lewis Loves Clark currently in development with director Robert O’Hara, and songwriter for the 2023 and 2025 Bravo Awards in Las Vegas starring Andy Cohen.

Directed by Alan Kliffer, the former Artistic Director of Asylum NYC and The Second City, and Produced by Klif Entertainment.