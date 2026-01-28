Kevin Couch Resigns as Kennedy Center Programming SVP Weeks After Appointment

Kevin Couch has resigned from his position as Senior Vice President of Artistic Programming at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts less than two weeks after his appointment was announced, according to The New York Times.

Couch reportedly stepped down on Wednesday but declined to provide a reason for his resignation. His appointment had been announced on January 16. Prior to joining the Kennedy Center, Couch served as director of programming for ATG Entertainment.

Couch is the second top programming executive to leave the Kennedy Center in four months. His predecessor, Jeffrey Finn, stepped down in September after nearly a decade overseeing touring Broadway productions and musical produced at the center.

The resignation comes amid continued instability at the center, following the Washington National Opera’s decision to relocate its performances and composer Philip Glass’s withdrawal of a planned symphony premiere earlier this week.

This is the latest in the line of recent drama unfolding following the announcement that the venue would be renamed the Trump Kennedy Center, a rebranding effort that has drawn criticism from congress, artists and patrons who view the center as a nonpartisan cultural institution.