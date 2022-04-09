Broadway Jukebox: Musicals of the 2000s

A brand new millennium brought with it a time of new record-breaking Broadway shows, with countless movie adaptations and new works bursting onto the scene. Study up on the great musicals of the 2000s with a playlist of 150 showtunes of the era.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Hairspray, Aida, Wicked, Spring Awakening, Legally Blonde, In the Heights, The Drowsy Chaperone, Next to Normal, 9 to 5, Seussical, The Full Monty, The Color Purple, Spamalot, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and so many more!