Video: COME FROM AWAY at Paper Mill Playhouse Rehearses 'Stop the World'

Click Here for More on Paper Mill Playhouse





Paper Mill Playhouse has released footage of Andréa Burns and Kent M. Lewis performing "Stop the World" in rehearsals for their upcoming reimagined production of Come From Away. This production runs February 4 through March 1, 2026.

This reimagined production of Come From Away, where actors will be playing instruments live onstage, is directed and choreographed by Richard J. Hinds.

Joining Burns and Lewis in the production will be Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl from the North Country, & Juliet) as Beverley/Annette, John El-Jor (We Live In Cairo) as Kevin J./Ali, Nick Gaswirth (Ragtime) as Oz, Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as Beulah, Lisa Helmi Johanson (POTUS) as Janice, James Moye (Bull Durham, Tootsie) as Claude, Jason Tyler Smith (Come From Away US Tour) as Bob, David Socolar (Company US Tour) as Kevin T./Garth, Erica Spyres (Carousel) as Bonnie, and Rema Webb (Unmasked, The Music Man) as Hannah. Understudies include Molly Coyne, Travis Darghali, Brandi Knox, and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, a small Newfoundland town started bringing people together. Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded airplane passengers welcomed by a community that turned fear into friendship and strangers into family. Filled with heart, humor, and a spirited score, this Tony-winning musical with book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein is “a celebration of the best of humankind” (The Daily Beast).

The creative team for Come From Away includes Sam Groisser (Music Direction), Nate Bertone (Scenic Design), Michelle J. Li (Costume Design), Paige Seber (Lighting Design), Emilia Martin (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), and Kevin Heard (Sound Design). Patricia L. Grabb is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by ARC.