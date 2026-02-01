2 Broadway Shows Close Today

Today, February 1, 2026, Broadway says goodbye to three productions. Mamma Mia! takes its final bow at the Winter Garden Theatre following 12 previews and 196 regular performances; and Liberation plays its final performance at the James Earl Jones Theatre after 23 previews and 112 regular performances. The theatres will soon be home to Death of a Salesman and The Fear of 13 respectively.

It's not uncomon for shows to close early in the new year. Learn more about when and why Broadway shows close when they do.

Mamma Mia! officially returned to Broadway on August 14, 2025. The ultimate feel-good show set to the timeless songs of ABBA, MAMMA MIA! is Broadway’s ninth-longest running show of all time, playing a record-breaking 14 years and 5,773 performances at the Winter Garden, where it opened in 2001, and then at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, MAMMA MIA! is the irresistible musical that has captured the hearts of millions, seen by over 70 million people across the world, and turned into two record-breaking movies.

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they had last visited decades ago. Songs including “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Money, Money, Money,” and “Take a Chance on Me” are all featured in this feel-good celebration of love, family and friendship.

The Broadway company of MAMMA MIA! includes Christine Sherrill as Donna, Amy Weaver as Sophie, Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Rob Marnell as Harry Bright, Jim Newman as Bill Austin, Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael, and Grant Reynolds as Sky. The ensemble includes Lena Owens as Lisa, Justin Sudderth as Pepper, Ethan Van Slyke as Eddie, Haley Wright as Ali, Sarah Agrusa, Alessandra Antonelli, Caro Daye Attayek, Adia Olanethia Bell, Collin J. Bradley, Emily Croft, Madison Deadman, Jordan De Leon, Nico DiPrimio, Patrick Dunn, Danny Lopez-Alicea, Makoa, Jasmine Overbaugh, Gray Phillips, Blake Price, Dorian Quinn, and George Vickers V.

Liberation is written by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White. It arrived on Broadway following its world premiere last year at Roundabout Theatre Company, where it earned ecstatic reviews and won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play. The production stars the original Off-Broadway company, who were honored by both the Drama Desk and the NY Drama Critic’s Circle for Best Ensemble Performance.

1970s, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a group of women to talk about changing their lives, and the world. What follows is a necessary, messy, and bitingly funny exploration of what it means to be free, and to be a woman. In Liberation, Lizzie’s daughter steps into her mother’s memory—into the unfinished revolution she once helped ignite—and searches the past to find the answer for herself.

The production stars Betsy Aidem as Margie, Audrey Corsa as Dora, Kayla Davion as Joanne, Susannah Flood as Lizzie, Kristolyn Lloyd as Celeste, Irene Sofia Lucio as Isidora, Charlie Thurston as Bill, and Adina Verson as Susan. Understudies are Britt Faulkner, Leeanne Hutchison, Matt E. Russell, and Kedren Spencer.