Photos: First Look at Peyton List in HEATHERS Off-Broadway

​You can now get a first look at production photos of Peyton List as 'Heather Chandler' in Heathers the Musical Off-Broadway. Heathers recently extended its run for the second time and is playing through May 24, 2026.

List joined the cast alongside fellow new cast members Kate Rockwell as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan, and Thalia Atallah as Drama Club Drama Queen.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy & Laurence O’Keefe, based on the film by Daniel Waters.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.