Photos: First Look at Peyton List in HEATHERS Off-Broadway

You can now get a first look at production photos of Peyton List as 'Heather Chandler' in Heathers the Musical Off-Broadway. Heathers recently extended its run for the second time and is playing through May 24, 2026.
List joined the cast alongside fellow new cast members Kate Rockwell as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan, and Thalia Atallah as Drama Club Drama Queen.
Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy & Laurence O’Keefe, based on the film by Daniel Waters.
Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.
Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
The cast
Adam Bashian, Jimmy Ray Bennett and the cast
Jackera Davis, Peyton List, Elizabeth Teeter
Kuhoo Verma and the cast
Peyton List, Kuhoo Verma, Elizabeth Teeter, Jackera Davis
Kate Rockwell and company
Xavier McKinnon and Cade Ostermeyer
Jackera Davis with Syd Sider, Kiara Michelle Lee, Brian Martin, James Caleb Grice, Cecilia Trippiedi, Devin Lewis