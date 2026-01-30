Vanessa Williams, Tony Danza and More to Perform at 54 Below in February

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Next month, 54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Vanessa Williams, Tony Danza and more.

LINDA EDER FEAT. BILLY STRITCH – FEBRUARY 1 & MARCH 25 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

Music direction by Grammy nominee Billy Stritch.

Tickets for the performance on Feb 1 are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$150.50 cover charge (includes $15.50 in fees). $207 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OH EM GEE, THEY SANG THIS ON GLEE! – FEBRUARY 1 AT 9:30PM

Broadway’s brightest stars celebrate Glee in an evening of your favorite Glee covers! This is for the people who always hear a song and say, “Oh Em Gee, They Sang This on Glee!” Get ready to hear hits like “Smooth Criminal,” “Rumor Has It/Someone Like You,” “Make You Feel My Love,” “Somewhere Only We Know,” and of course, “Rose’s Turn” (Kurt Hummel version)… plus so much more!

Featuring a cast of theater kids and Gleeks, this is a must-see event!

Produced by Natalie Pace.

Music direction by Cameron Krauss.

Directed by Nick Ammon.

Featuring Alexis Archer, Lucas Brown, Landry Champlin, James Chianese, Tyler Covington, Matthew Tyler Cruz, Kylah Frazier, Chloe Kelly, Lizzy Marie Legregin, Jolie Lubar, Echo Deva Picone, Christopher James Tamayo, Rhen Tanaka, Jenna Tiso, RJ Vandenbrouck, Claira Williams, and Sasha Winters.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

YOUNG, GIFTED, & BROADWAY CELEBRATES BLACK HISTORY MONTH – FEBRUARY 2 AT 7PM

Let’s lift our voices and celebrate Black History Month with Broadway’s best and brightest young stars! Join us at 54 Below for an evening where you will hear great songs from Broadway and beyond, along with some historical facts you may have never known. Journey with us, as we lift the voices of great historical figures of Black History! Featuring current and recent Broadway youth performers from Disney’s The Lion King, TINA! The Tina Turner Musical, Waiting for Godot, MJ The Musical, Gypsy, and more!

Featuring Jace Bently, Layla Capers, Lincoln Alejandro Collier, Summer Rae Daney, Nadia Daniel, Soleil Hall, Jackson Hayes, Kenneth E. Johnson Jr., Ethan Joseph, McKenzie S. Lewis, Davis Matthews, Phierce Phoenix, Mekhi Richardson, Grammy Award winner Walter Russell III, Eldridge Taylor Jr., Nia Thompson, Kyleigh Vickers, and Julius Weems IV.

With special guest Broadway legend Bonita Hamilton from Disney’s The Lion King and musical director Nattalyee Randall.

Produced by Angela Russell, Young, Gifted & Broadway Founder/Creative Director.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY’S BROKEN HEARTS CLUB – FEBRUARY 2 AT 9:30PM

Welcome to the second meeting of Broadway’s Broken Hearts Club! Join your favorite stars as they get in their feels and take on some of pop music’s most memorable songs of love, loss, and everything in between. Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this.

From empowering breakup anthems like “good 4 u” and “Feather” to gut-wrenching iconic ballads like “All Too Well” and “Ceilings,” this is a night not to be missed.

Produced by Molly Heller and Linnae Medeiros.

Featuring Nicholas Barrón, Mateus Leite Cardoso, Jeffrey Cornelius, Frankie J. Gonzalez, Shelby Griswold, Claire-Marie Hall, Gianna Harris, Hailey Hyde, Timothy H. Lee, Ilda Mason, Jenny Mollet, Christian Probst, Amanda Reid, Jenna Lea Rosen, Analise Scarpaci, Joe Serafini, Emmet Smith, and Nik Walker.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LATRICE ROYALE – FEBRUARY 3 & 4 AT 7PM

The performance on Feb 4 will also be livestreamed.

Best known for her Chunky Yet Funky, Bold and Beautiful appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race and We’re Here, Latrice Royale returns to New York City for her long-awaited 54 Below debut.

Touring extensively with her autobiographical cabaret shows Here’s to Life and Life Goes On, Miss Royale’s vocals shine as she shares stories and favorite tunes, including “With Every Breath I Take” and her own special spin on Aretha Franklin’s “RESPECT.”

Featuring special guest Diva LaMarr (Jersey Boys national tour).

$73.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $117.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! SEÑOR BOLERO – FEBRUARY 3 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a romantic and nostalgic evening featuring the songs of Señor Bolero! Set in 1950 New York, this award-winning musical celebrates the golden age of bolero through lush arrangements, heartfelt storytelling, and elegant period charm.

Written and directed by Ricardo Stevan.

Music direction by Angelho Díaz.

Featuring Anissa Gathers, Rafael LeBrón, Jorge Loaiza, Ilya Martínez, Martha Payares, and Ricardo Stevan.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RYO KAMIBAYASHI, FEAT. HELEN J SHEN & DIEGO ANDRES RODRIGUEZ! – FEBRUARY 4 AT 9:30PM

Ryo Kamibayashi of Pirates! The Penzance Musical and The Outsiders returns to 54 Below after his sold-out debut. Featuring a blend of jazz, musical theatre, and original compositions, plus special guests Helen J Shen (Maybe Happy Ending) and Diego Andres Rodriguez (Evita, Sunset Boulevard), this is a fun and jazzy night you won’t want to miss!

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MICHAEL CERVERIS: THE OTHER PART – FEBRUARY 5 AT 7PM

Two-time Tony® and Grammy winner Michael Cerveris returns to 54 Below for a rare evening focused on his original songwriting, including music co-written with his Loose Cattle bandmate Kimberly Kaye.

Back by popular demand after nearly thirteen years, Cerveris explores folk, country, and Americana influences drawn from his acclaimed band Loose Cattle and their celebrated album Someone’s Monster.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WILL KELLEY: FOR THE RECORD – FEBRUARY 5 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Will Kelley makes his 54 Below solo debut with For the Record, a new show tracing his path from small-town Texas to New York City and the truths he’s only now ready to share. Through a genre-spanning setlist from musical theatre to country and everything in between, Will revisits the defining moments of his journey—childhood defiance, early theatre roots, first love, heartbreak, and the freedom that comes with finally telling the whole story. Known for his rich tenor vocals and candid, magnetic storytelling, Will invites audiences into an evening filled with humor, vulnerability, and unguarded honesty. For the Record is a moving portrait of an artist sharing the parts of himself kept quiet—until now.

Direction by Michael Kirk Lane and Faith Prince.

Music direction by John Bronston.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MATT DOYLE: NEW BEGINNING – FEBRUARY 6 & 7 AT 7PM

Tony Award® winner Matt Doyle (Company, War Horse, The Book of Mormon) is thrilled to make his long-awaited return to 54 Below with a brand new show, New Beginning. This performance is a tribute to the great singer-songwriters who have inspired Doyle throughout the years. Audiences can expect to hear music from icons such as Joni Mitchell, Tracy Chapman, Bob Dylan, Carole King, Sting, Rufus Wainwright, Chris Stapleton, Sara Bareilles, and more. A master storyteller, Doyle invites the audience to join him on a personal journey as he weaves these unforgettable songs into his own humorous story of life, loss, and love.

The celebrated Broadway star will be joined by rising star Evan Zavada (Wicked), who will music direct and arrange the new show.

$90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $156 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KISS AND TELL: A SOULFUL VALENTINE’S CABARET – FEBRUARY 6 AT 9:30PM

This Valentine’s season, indulge in a night of seduction and song with Kiss and Tell — a soulful cabaret where love stories unfold in velvet tones, and every shade of love is celebrated. Featuring a dazzling lineup of vocalists, this unforgettable evening will feature swoon-worthy ballads, jazzy confessionals, and irresistible duets—all served with a wink and a whole lot of heart. Whether you’re lovestruck, heartbroken, or just here for the drama — Kiss and Tell promises to be your most delicious guilty pleasure.

Produced by Carly Rubin.

Music direction by Chelsea Melnick.

Featuring Brooke Beck, Allison Calabrese, Skylar Davidson, Madison Halla, Bella Luttrell, Anika Padwekar, Lorenzo Pipino, Hayden Poe, David Postlewate, Lazarus Rashid, Macy Skaggs, Tyrik Iman-Washington Jr., Terrence Williams Jr., and Abby Zeets.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – FEBRUARY 7 & 28 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

Produced, directed, and hosted by Scott Siegel.

Music direction by Mark T Evans.

The performance on Feb 7 will feature Kylie Heyman, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, MOIPEI, Sophia Orihuela, Jenny Lee Stern, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on Feb 28 will feature Tommy Ferolano, Kylie Heyman, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Demiah Latreece, Jillian Mitchell with tap dance, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

UKC BROADWAY BRUNCH BENEFITING THE UKULELE KIDS CLUB – FEBRUARY 8 AT 11:30AM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“All Uke Need is Love” at the UKC Broadway Brunch Benefiting the Ukulele Kids Club!

Produced by the Ukulele Kids Club with music direction by Joshua Turchin, this Broadway Brunch benefits the Ukulele Kids Club. Hosted by Hamilton’s longest original Broadway cast member, Thayne Jasperson, this is an event “uke” won’t want to miss!

The Ukulele Kids Club (UKC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the core mission to donate ukuleles to medically fragile children and provide access to music therapy and musical resources to support their well-being.

Host: Thayne Jasperson

Co-Host/Music Director: Joshua Turchin

Band: Peter Douskalis (Guitar), Luke Woodle (Drums)

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DAVID JACKSON: DEDICATED TO YOU, FEAT. ALLYSON TUCKER! – FEBRUARY 8 AT 7PM

54 Below welcomes back David Jackson (Eubie!, My One and Only, La Cage aux Folles, Grand Hotel) in Dedicated to You: A Heartfelt Musical Journey Through the Songs of Johnny Hartman and Billy Eckstine.

The show is directed by Lynnette Barkley, with music direction by Andre Chez Lewis. Produced by Peter von Mayrhauser.

Featuring Allyson Tucker (Chita Rivera: The Dancer’s Life, Man of La Mancha, Anything Goes).

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VERSES AND VOICES! GERMONO TOUSSAINT – FEBRUARY 8 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Songs I Wrote is a raw, soul-stirring live concert from Germono Toussaint—playwright, composer, producer, and creator of Brown Liquor & Blessed Oil and The Last Gatekeeper.

Music direction by Dionne McClain-Freeney.

Directed by Brisa Areli Muñoz.

All tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish. No food & beverage minimum.

LINDA EDER: PLAY IT FORWARD, FEAT. JAKE WILDHORN! – FEBRUARY 9 & MARCH 5 AT 7PM

Linda Eder returns to the 54 Below stage with her new show, Play It Forward! Featuring special guest Jake Wildhorn and direction by Keith Cotton, this evening spans Broadway, standards, pop, and beyond.

$123 cover charge (includes $13 in fees). $177 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TRACY LEE ANDERSON’S BIRTHDAY EXTRAVAGANZA! – FEBRUARY 9 AT 9:30PM

Come party with Tracy Lee Anderson—stand-up comic, musical-theatre-aficionado, and leading lady of We All Die At The End Of This—for one night only!

Featuring special guests Arturo De Las Fuentes and Jake Latts.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OUR SINATRA: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION – FEBRUARY 10 AT 7PM

In the hit show Our Sinatra, three of today’s outstanding singers of the Great American Songbook playfully interact with one another, sharing their joy and passion for this great music as they lovingly sing the hits of Frank Sinatra. Individually and in combination, they take the audience back to relive their memories. The show includes over 50 songs interspersed with witty banter and humor. Our Sinatra covers Sinatra’s entire musical canon from the classic ballads of the 1940s to the saloon and torch songs, from the 1950s and 1960s swingers numbers to the all-time hits. Our Sinatra steers clear of imitation and impersonation as these accomplished performers deliver the great music of Sinatra!

Produced by Jack Lewin and directed by Kurt Stamm. Our Sinatra was created by Eric Comstock, Christopher Gines, and Hilary Kole. The entire production is supervised by Richard Maltby Jr.

In this return to 54 Below, Our Sinatra celebrates its 25th anniversary. The original show ran 1,114 performances in NYC before touring the country extensively. The New York Times calls Our Sinatra “an utterly winning tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes” and “superior entertainment.”

Featuring Lucas Beltran, Eric Comstock, and Harmony Keeney.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY LOVE TRIANGLES – FEBRUARY 10 AT 9:30PM

The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Les Misérables, Wicked, and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder all have one thing in common: a love triangle! Join MANDEKAT Productions at 54 Below for a night of Broadway’s best (and most dramatic) romantic entanglements. Featuring songs like “Satisfied,” “I’m Not That Girl,” and “A Heart Full of Love,” this show will have something for everyone!

Produced by Katy Manderfeld.

Music directed by Joseph Thor.

Featuring EJ Adiele, Samantha Belding, Melissa Burke-Manwarring, Richie Cardile, Brevan Collins, Graham Dallas, Catherine DeVincenzi, Grace Duncan, Jake Goodman, Sydney Greene, Matthew Harrison Greer, Luke Henson, Jessi Hoadley, Celina James, Cynthia Kauffman, Jalen Kirkman, Katy Manderfeld, Caiti Marlowe, Alexander McConkie, Kiera Moran, Amy Nicole, Sophia Anna O’Brien, Jeyni Ortiz-Valentin, Aden Pettet, Antonio Porciello, Cynthia Rivera, Rachel Schoenecker, Celine Sullivan, Kat Sweeney, Joseph Thor, Sarah Wang, and Jenna Willet.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TONY DANZA: SINATRA & STORIES – FEBRUARY 11 – 13 AT 7PM

Tony Danza returns to 54 Below with his new show Tony Danza: Sinatra & Stories. The show pays homage to the music of the legendary Frank Sinatra, whom Danza had a personal relationship with. Accompanied by his four-piece band, Danza will bring his trademark wit, charm, storytelling, and a touch of soft shoe and ukulele performances to a selection of Sinatra’s timeless classics.

The New York Times raves: “Tony’s a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories and radiates irresistible charm… He exudes the kind of charisma that can’t be taught!”

BroadwayWorld said, “His voice and showmanship is a welcome reminder of why the standards are just that-because they’re timeless.”

“The man has TRUE stage presence like we don’t see anymore. His singing voice is on par with any of the great performers of yesteryear or any year. Seeing Tony Danza on stage in your lifetime is a must,” said Scott Spears of WWGH Radio.

Danza has been one of the world’s most beloved and iconic entertainers for over 40 years. Perhaps best known for his starring roles on two of television’s most cherished and long-running series, “Taxi” and “Who’s The Boss,” Tony has also starred in hit films such as Angels in the Outfield, She’s Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon. Well established as a song and dance man, Tony has also starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and most recently received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy Honeymoon In Vegas, with The New York Times calling his performance “sly genius,” and a “career high.” He received an Emmy nomination for his guest spot on “The Practice,” and has recently made special appearances on hit shows like “Blue Bloods,” “Broad City,” and “And Just Like That.” He most recently starred in the animated feature Rumble for Paramount, the Hulu original film Darby & the Dead, the Netflix series “The Good Cop,” “There’s… Johnny!” on Hulu, and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” on Starz.

$95.50 cover charge (includes $10.50 in fees). $156 premium seating (includes $16 in fees) – $161.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ELLEN GRACE DIEHL: SINGIN’ IN A RAINSTORM – A DEBBIE REYNOLDS STORY – FEBRUARY 11 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Ellen gives a tour-de-force performance with gorgeous vocals, natural charisma, and pathos.”- DC Metro Theatre Arts

Ellen Grace Diehl fully embodies “America’s former Sweetheart” and legendary film star Debbie Reynolds in her solo cabaret: Singin’ in a Rainstorm.

After a short workshop at the Tony Award®-winning Cleveland Play House and taking home Best Actress, Best Singer, and Best Production Short at last year’s New York Theatre Festival, Ellen weaves Debbie Reynolds’ story together like you’ve never heard it before, with beloved songs like “Good Mornin’,” “I Ain’t Down Yet,” “Tammy,” and, of course, “Singin’ in the Rain.”

Equal parts deliciously entertaining and surprisingly moving, Debbie tells tales of her fraught romantic history and her relationship with daughter Carrie Fisher, but as she waltzes her way through a light comedy performance, we discover there’s much more to this Hollywood icon than meets the eye. Accompanied and music directed by 54 Below veteran Aidan S. Wells, Ellen makes her 54 Below debut in this touching, tap-dancing, and triumphant tribute to self-proclaimed “Princess Leia’s mom:” the fearlessly unsinkable Debbie Reynolds.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WE GO TOGETHER!: THE PACE MUSICAL THEATER CLASS OF 2028 – FEBRUARY 12 AT 9:30PM

The Pace Musical Theater class of 2028 is excited to bring We Go Together! to the stage. Directed and produced by Kyle Geriak, this night will be a celebration of Broadway’s greatest dynamic duos and trios! Get ready to hear songs from Glinda and Elphaba, The Schuyler sisters, Donna and the Dynamos, and many more! Pace Musical Theater is the musical theater program at Pace University right here in NYC. This second year collegiate ensemble is filled with both NYC theatrical veterans and first time city goers, who’re all training to get their BFA in Musical Theater and pursue their dreams of being working performers in the industry. Join us for a fun filled night of dynamic duos!

Featuring Eduardo Agnese, Joseph Amoroso, Brett Barthelemy, Isaiah Baston, Guillermo-Giovanni Cortes, Devyn Dilts, Trace Edge, Peyton Ella Fishman, Greta Frankonis, Sylvie Friedman, Charles Hall, Estell Huggins, Amelie Jaime, Cassidy Loria, Maddy Lyons, Rose Madsen, Madelyn Martinez, TJ McCarthy, Sophie Miller, Aubrie Ofner, Christian Perkins, Alex Anthony Rodriguez, Ethan Rodriguez, Brienna Noel Russ, Sophie Russ, Danielle Serrano-Bremer, Anyiah Smith, Tyrik Iman-Washington Jr., Anthony Williams, and Kenzie Woolridge.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ADAM STRONG: LIGHTS UP! FEAT. DIEGO ANDRES RODRIGUEZ – FEBRUARY 13 AT 9:30PM

“Powerhouse Vocals!” – Stephen Schwartz

Adam Strong, West End leading man best known for bringing Jafar to life in Disney’s Aladdin and strutting his stuff as the iconic Frank ‘N’ Furter in The Rocky Horror Show, makes his 54 Below debut in Lights Up! From West End to Broadway! His credits also include Jesus Christ Superstar, Rock of Ages, We Will Rock You, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and many more.

Get ready for an evening of powerhouse vocals and showstopping performances as Adam takes the spotlight. Featuring the music of Prince, Queen, and Michael Bublé, alongside songs from Wicked, Les Misérables, and The Greatest Showman, this concert promises a thrilling mix of rock anthems and Broadway classics.

With charm, wit, and powerhouse vocals, Adam invites you to “shiver with antici…pation” and join him on a magic carpet ride through his dazzling career. This is one show you won’t want to miss!

Featuring special guest Diego Andres Rodriguez (Sunset Boulevard, West End: Evita & Roam).

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SCOTT SIEGEL’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH! – FEBRUARY 14 AT 1PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both you and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And on February 14th — Valentine’s Day — we’ll give you an extra helping of Broadway love songs to start off your special holiday celebration!

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 600 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Below’s critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (with over 175 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town!

Music direction by Mark T. Evans.

Featuring Ryan Knowles, Elizabeth Mandell, Kendra Foster McBride, MOIPEI, and more stars to be announced!

A special brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A BROADWAY VALENTINE’S DAY! – FEBRUARY 14 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Romance is in the air, and you know what that means.

Valentine’s Day is here once again, so come celebrate with us at 54 Below! Join some of your favorite Broadway lovebirds for an evening of heartfelt and hilarious stories coupled with some of Broadway’s greatest love songs. Whether you’re dating, married, or simply a hopeless romantic, come be our Valentine for a date night affair you won’t forget!

Musical direction by Drew Wutke.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

Featuring Lauren Nicole Chapman and Michael Starr, Jay Armstrong Johnson and David Wright Jr., Michael Kushner and Remy Germinario, Loren Lester and Kelly Lester, Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca, Orville Mendoza and Brian Myers Cooper, Emily Kristen Morris and Karl Amundson, Ken Robinson and Christina Acosta Robinson, Tatiana Wechsler and Mikey Rosenbaum, and Kalyn West and Kaden Kearney.

For A Broadway Valentine’s Day, we will offer a three-course prix fixe. Guests can enjoy the prix fixe menu for $85 or order any item a la carte.

For the 7pm performance: $68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $112 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE NOTES – FEBRUARY 15 AT 2:30PM

Fresh off the heels of sold-out shows at Yale Cabaret and Gryphon’s Pub, Kalie Marsicano (Voice) and Jake Hurwitz (Piano) are ringing in Valentine’s Weekend with a journey through love in all its forms. Get ready to experience passionate romance, gut-wrenching hurt, heart-warming reconciliation, and everything in between, told through a language that unites us all – the musical theatre canon.

Please note this is a private event.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees).

QUEER MUSICALS: FROM BOY MEETS BOY TO JAGGED LITTLE PILL, FEAT. DAISY EAGAN & MORE! – FEBRUARY 15 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Kinky Boots! La Cage aux Folles! The Prom! Those three musicals, plus many others, all brought queer stories out of the closet and put them front and center on Broadway.

Now, to celebrate the progress of queer representation in musicals, 54 Below will be celebrating this rich, legendary history with an all-star musical celebration, all centered around Robert W. Schneider’s new best-selling book Queer Musicals: From Boy Meets Boy to Jagged Little Pill.

Join us on February 15th, for an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who were lucky enough to break the glass ceiling. Author Robert W. Schneider will be on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about the musicals that taught the world to celebrate all humanity. Expect some of Broadway’s favorite artists to make an appearance and take you on a historical adventure over the rainbow.

Hosted by Robert W. Schneider and Matt Koplik.

Featuring Todd Buonopane, Drama Desk Award winner Jim Brochu, Tony Award® nominee Charles Busch, Mary Callanan, Donnie Cianciotto, Jerry Dixon, Tony Award® winner Daisy Eagan, John “Lypsinka” Epperson, Ryan J. Haddad, Diva LaMarr, Wade McCollum, Macon Prickett, Tony Award® nominee Lee Roy Reams, Robbie Rozelle, GLAAD Media Award winner Steve Schalchlin, Garth Schilling (aka Vodka Stinger), and more stars to be announced!

Plus a special video appearance by Jelani Remy.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY BODS 5TH ANNIVERSARY: THE BEST OF THE WORST – FEBRUARY 15 AT 9:30PM

To celebrate their upcoming 5 year anniversary, Broadway Bods will be bringing marginalized performers to the mainstage of 54 Below! Directed by Henry Dougherty and produced by Broadway Bods, The Best of the Worst is a celebration of fantastic music that comes to us from Broadway’s biggest flops. Join us for an evening of deep cuts, big belts, and affirming our mission of uplifting the underdogs. If you’re tired of hearing the same selections from the “Do Not Sing List,” this cabaret is for you!

Broadway Bods, INC is a 501(c)(3) theater nonprofit focused on size inclusivity, body diversity, and fat positivity in the performing arts. Since 2021, they have mounted comedy shows, cabarets, and fully staged productions in venues around the city, including You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown at the 14th St YMCA in April 2024, monthly musical theatre trivia nights and performance at The Rat since 2024, and two world premiere pieces, Query, at Theatre for a New City in March 2025, and Rascals, at The Tank in July 2025.

Featuring Allison Calabrese, Roni Ellison, Sandy Sahar Gooen, Amanda Lund, Erika Mesa, Megan Moyers, Clover Pujols, Diogo Ramirez, Aaron Michael Ray, Matt Snyder, and Jocelyn Wade.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VANESSA WILLIAMS – FEBRUARY 16 – 21 AT 7PM

Vanessa Williams returns to 54 Below with a new show all about love. Get ready while she takes you to The Comfort Zone on a musical stroll down memory lane.

Tony®, Emmy, and Grammy nominee Vanessa Williams has sold millions of records worldwide, including several Billboard Top 10 singles in genres across pop, dance, R&B, adult contemporary and jazz. Her hits have included “Dreamin’,” “Save the Best for Last,” and “The Sweetest Day.” Her platinum single “Colors of the Wind,” from Disney’s Pocahontas, won the Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Vanessa can currently be seen headlining the West End musical adaptation of beloved film The Devil Wears Prada, in which she stars as the iconic Miranda Priestly. On Broadway, she has appeared in The Trip to Bountiful, Sondheim on Sondheim, After Midnight, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Into the Woods, and POTUS. Her numerous screen appearances include starring roles in the hit films Eraser and Soul Food and the television shows “Ugly Betty,” “Desperate Housewives,” and “Queen of the Universe,” among many others.

Her critically acclaimed work in film, television, recordings, and the Broadway stage has been recognized by every major industry award affiliate including 4 Emmy nominations, 11 Grammy nominations, a Tony® nomination, 3 SAG award nominations, 7 NAACP Image Awards, and 3 Satellite Awards.

She is one of the world’s most accomplished concert artists, appearing regularly with the most prestigious symphony orchestras in the world.

$156 cover charge (includes $16 in fees). $217 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $222 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED: THE FINAL SEASON – FEBRUARY 22 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

FINAL SEASON! After fifteen glorious years as a celebrated New York City event (It’s a Hit!), the time has come to say Goodbye for Now to Sondheim Unplugged, created in 2010 by series creator and original host Phil Geoffrey Bond, who continues as Executive Producer. At the time of closing, Sondheim Unplugged will have played 150 performances in NYC and dozens more nationally, internationally, and for broadcast.

But Take the Moment, because We’re Still Here and Back in Business for six final, unforgettable Sondheim performances of our multiple award-winning series, featuring a rotating company of Broadway’s best. Long beloved by audiences of all levels of Sondheim-familiarity, Sondheim Unplugged (2023 Grammy nominee for Outstanding Traditional Pop Vocal Album) features some of the most exciting voices from the worlds of theatre and cabaret, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, and directed by Lucia Spina, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good! FOUR FINAL SHOWS REMAINING!

Featuring special guests Britney Coleman, Leah Horowitz, Ramona Mallory, Shereen Pimentel, and Lucia Spina.

Also featuring Jon-Michael Reese, Michelle Dowdy, and Jordan Wolfe.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AT THE CORNER OF BROADWAY AND HIP-HOP – FEBRUARY 22 AT 9:30PM

Join Broadway artist, music director, and songwriter Manny Houston (Illinoise, Freestyle Love Supreme) for a one-night-only musical showcase of original work that blends the drama of theatre with the energy of hip-hop. At the Corner of Broadway and Hip-Hop is a live mixtape experience featuring reimagined show tunes and original songs, brought to life by some of Broadway’s brightest artists.

From Sondheim to SZA, Hamilton to (King?) Hov, Manny and his crew will transform cabaret into a musical crossroads where genres collide and creativity reigns. With special guests from hit shows such as Hamilton, MJ, Warriors, and more, this evening will redefine what it means to be theatrical, Black, and bold here on the 54 Below stage. Follow Manny @themannyhouston for a sneak peek into the mind of a new luminary.

Featuring Sherrod T Brown, Jared Dixon, Mister Fitzgerald, Aneesa Folds, Kaila Mullady, Shockwave, Nyla Sostre, Tony Award® nominee Ephraim Sykes, and more stars to be announced!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALLISON BAILEY, FEAT. CASEY COTT, LAUREN PALEY, & TALIA SUSKAUER! – FEBRUARY 23 AT 7PM

Allison Bailey, Broadway’s Glinda standby and the North American tour’s Glinda of Wicked, makes her 54 Below and New York City solo debut with an evening of song and story. Sharing highlights from her journey to the bright lights of Broadway, Allison reflects on the roles and moments that shaped her path—including her six year tour across the country by bubble. With music ranging from musical theatre classics to country-pop influences, she invites audiences into her world with warmth, humor, and a few special guests along the way. A lifelong performer stepping into the solo spotlight, Allison shares her story in her own voice for the very first time.

Produced by Amy Sapp.

Joined by special guests Casey Cott (“Riverdale,” Moulin Rouge!), Lauren Paley (Punk Goes Princess), and Talia Suskauer (Wicked, Parade).

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GOLDEN BOY IN CONCERT, FEAT. JORDAN TYSON & MORE! – FEBRUARY 23 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below as we celebrate over 60 years of the classic musical Golden Boy in concert. Based on the 1937 play of the same name by Clifford Odets, the story focuses on Joe Wellington, a young man from Harlem who, despite his family’s objections, turns to prizefighting as a means of escaping his ghetto roots and finding fame and fortune. He crosses paths with Mephistopheles-like promoter Eddie Satin and eventually betrays his manager Tom Moody when he becomes romantically involved with Moody’s girlfriend Lorna Moon.

Produced and directed by John Bronston with music direction by Nehemiah Luckett (The Scottsboro Boys, A Bed and a Chair Encores, Spunk at Yale Rep), we’ll be celebrating the rich legacy of the musical and featuring the complete score written for the initial production on Broadway in 1964 by Charles Strouse and Lee Adams. For the first time ever, this performance will also include material written for the 1968 London premiere that starred Sammy Davis Jr – as well as additional material written for later revivals of the show starring Obba Babatunde between 1984 and 1991 and for a production at Long Wharf in 2000 starring Rodney Hicks, Michael Rupert, Doug Eskew, and Milton Craig Nealy (with a new book and additional lyrics by Keith Glover).

Featuring Kristy Cates, Joshua Chachi, Apollo Levine, Ron Lucas, Peter McIntosh, Delores McKenzie, Michael Mendez, Nygel D. Robinson, Jordan Tyson, and Anthony Wayne.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GEORGE BUGATTI: THE GREAT STORY OF BROADWAY JAZZ – FEBRUARY 24 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Famed jazz singer/musician George Bugatti, a headliner in Las Vegas and L.A., who has performed with everyone from Tony Bennett to Michel LeGrand, returns to his hometown, New York City, to tell (and play and sing!) the history of jazz on Broadway. And what a story it is! With George Bugatti at the helm, you will be guided through the pivotal moments and the great songs that made jazz on Broadway a musical theater legacy. From Eubie Blake, George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Fats Waller, and Harold Arlen to Cy Coleman, Kander & Ebb, and beyond, Broadway jazz has been the pulse and the heartbeat of the Great White Way! And George Bugatti will perform it all with the grace, style, and the musical chops that all of these songs deserve!

Legendary NYC impresario Scott Siegel will produce and direct Mr. Bugatti’s show.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TOM PECINKA, FEAT. REBECCA NAOMI JONES & MORE! – FEBRUARY 24 AT 9:30PM

Tom Pecinka, Tony Award® nominee and star of the Broadway hit Stereophonic makes his 54 Below and New York solo debut. Celebrating the classic rock canon, Tom performs the songs that have shaped his love of music and his childhood, as well as some selections from Will Butler’s Tony Award® nominated Stereophonic score. From Long Island boy to Broadway Rockstar, this young artist takes you on a journey through the annals of Rock History.

Featuring Rebecca Naomi Jones (Stereophonic, Hadestown, Oklahoma!) and Nathan Meltzer (classical violinist)!

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees).

THE WICKED STAGE: SONGS ABOUT SHOW BUSINESS, HOSTED BY CHRISTINE PEDI – FEBRUARY 25 AT 7:00PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us for our new concert series celebrating songs from the stage, screen and beyond that tell the stories of “show people”… who are like NO people YOU know!

Christine Pedi, musical theatre comedienne & Sirius XM’s On Broadway channel daily presenter will host and perform.

Music direction by Michael Lavine.

Featuring Jackie Hoffman, John Riddle, Tony Award® winner Alice Ripley, and more stars to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE FORDHAM UNIVERSITY HOT NOTES – FEBRUARY 25 AT 9:30PM

Following their electrifying debut last year, The Fordham University Hot Notes are back with a brand new cabaret-style acapella experience! This high-energy performance features songs from their latest album, along with a fresh setlist of iconic hits by your favorite artists.

Featuring Ella Addy, Hannah Crocker, Gregory Dalietos Jr., Patrick Driscoll, Giovanni Esposito, Lauren Fleissner, Bridget Godfrey, Sam Howe, Brandon Macaluso, Stella Maguire, Jaleah Ortiz, Michael Pontecorvo, Naiya Rookwood, Jasmine Tlhagoane, and Abbi Wessler.

Music direction by Sam Howe and Lauren Fleissner.

Production by Bridget Godfrey, Stella Maguire, and Jaleah Ortiz.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DEBBY BOONE: IT’S BEEN A WHILE... – FEBRUARY 26 & MARCH 8 AT 7PM

The performance on Feb 26 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Debby Boone is a joyous blend of delicacy, wit, swinging sophistication, smoky sexiness, and unbeatable artistry, often at the same time–all rolled into one swinging musical package…”

– Rex Reed

It has been over a decade since Debby Boone has done her own show in New York City. With her appropriately titled show It’s Been A While…

Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander.

Musical direction by Quinn Johnson.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BOLEROS DE MEDIANOCHE WITH JOSÉ ADÁN PÉREZ AND RODRIGO DE LA CADENA – FEBRUARY 26 AT 9:30PM

Internationally acclaimed baritone José Adán Pérez (Domingo-Thornton Young Artist Program, LA Opera, New York City Opera, LA Philharmonic) and celebrated Mexican “Bolerista Ambassador” Rodrigo de la Cadena (20-year career, over 40 awards, Latin America’s leading voice of the bolero) join forces for their 54 Below debut in Boleros de Medianoche.

With lush arrangements, heartfelt storytelling, and soaring vocals, Pérez and De La Cadena transform 54 Below into a late-night haven of romance and elegance. One night only—experience the golden era of boleros reborn in the heart of New York City!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MOIPEI ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ NYC – FEBRUARY 27 AT 7PM

“Nothing can prepare your ears for the remarkable harmonies, vocal dexterity, creativity, and sophisticated persona of the sisters Mary, Maggy and Marta MOIPEI.” – Stephen Sorokoff, BroadwayWorld

“Nothing could diminish their enchantment, either as singers or as people, an enchantment that will bewitch all who see and hear them.” -Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

“Beautiful, harmonious voices that brought me to tears, their vocal blend is like I have never heard before … WOW!” -Stephen Schwartz

Mary, Maggy, and Marta Moipei are identical triplets from Kenya. They are exceptional musicians who present a unique concert shaped by their distinct journey. They interpret some well-known selections from the American Songbook and dazzle with their illuminating take on Broadway. Throw in a dash of Duke Ellington to swing, a spiritual or two, and some well-known pop songs, along with a loving tribute to their upbringing in Kenya. They sing of their unique journey from choirs in Kenya to the concert stages in New York City and the world. As artists totally immersed in their craft, Mary, Maggy, and Marta create all their own vocal arrangements.

Songs include “NYC” “In the Mood” “Take Me Back to Manhattan” “Hit the Road Jack” “Imagine” “Sing for Your Supper” “Jambo Bwana” and a 60s medley, to name a few. Be on the lookout for unexpected gems throughout the evening.

The exceptional talents of these three sisters blend these music genres to create an amazing, fulfilling and entertaining evening guaranteed to warm your heart and put a smile on your face!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! THE GUNFIGHTER MEETS HIS MATCH – FEBRUARY 27 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a wild and wonderful evening featuring the songs of Abby Payne’s new musical The Gunfighter Meets His Match! In an unforgettable celebration of this new work (featured at the New York Musical Festival and Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals), experience this feminist wild West adventure through the voice of its creator. Composer/writer Abby Payne performs her soulful and rousing work along with her band and all-star guests.

Featuring Chris Anderson, Ryan Bauer-Walsh, Jeff Davis, Paul Maddison, Shara Radin, Arbender Robinson, JP Schlegelmilch, Kenny Shaw, Brandi Thompson, and Cherette White.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ONCE IN A LIFETIME: A SAMMY DAVIS, JR. CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION – FEBRUARY 28 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Broadway’s brightest stars come together to celebrate Sammy Davis, Jr. for his 100th birthday.

Throughout his extraordinary career, this groundbreaking artist made history on Broadway, in the movies, and on records. For seven decades – beginning on the vaudeville stage at the age of two! – Sammy shattered barriers everywhere. He went on to influence generations to come as a singer, dancer, actor, and activist.

Get ready for an evening featuring an all-star cast as they perform such dazzling songs as “I Gotta Be Me,” “Yes I Can,” “The Candy Man,” “Too Close for Comfort,” “Something’s Gotta Give,” and many more. Join musical director and 54 mainstay Michael Lavine and writers/producers Joe Marchese and Andy Skurow for a “Once in a Lifetime” centennial celebration.

Featuring Michael-Demby Cain, Tony Award® nominee Keith David, Ava Nicole Frances, Nicolas King, Tony Award® nominee Marc Kudisch, T. Oliver Reid, Blinky Williams, and Eric Jordan Young, plus wonderful surprises!

Joined by Michael O’Brien on bass.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

LATRICE ROYALE February 4 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

WILL KELLEY: FOR THE RECORD February 5 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

UKC BROADWAY BRUNCH BENEFITING THE UKULELE KIDS CLUB February 8 at 11:30am ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

VERSES AND VOICES! GERMONO TOUSSAINT February 8 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

ELLEN GRACE DIEHL: SINGIN’ IN A RAINSTORM – A DEBBIE REYNOLDS STORY February 11 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

A BROADWAY VALENTINE’S DAY! February 14 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

QUEER MUSICALS: FROM BOY MEETS BOY TO JAGGED LITTLE PILL February 15 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED: THE FINAL SEASON February 22 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

GEORGE BUGATTI: THE GREAT STORY OF BROADWAY JAZZ February 24 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

THE WICKED STAGE: SONGS ABOUT SHOW BUSINESS, HOSTED BY CHRISTINE PEDI February 25 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

DEBBY BOONE: IT’S BEEN A WHILE… February 26 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

ONCE IN A LIFETIME: A SAMMY DAVIS, JR. CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION February 28 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)