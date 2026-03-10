Rachel Zatcoff Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT at The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rachel Zatcoff will join the Moms' Night Out concert at The Green Room 42 on April 18th. Born and raised in Philadelphia—Rachel Zatcoff is a Broadway actress and classically trained soprano. Rachel made her Broadway debut as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera and her New York City Opera debut in Candide directed by Hal Prince. She enjoyed traveling the world with the International Tour of West Side Story, debuting the role of Maria at the Sadler's Wells Theater in London's West End. Rachel was cast as Tsaytl in the original cast of the Off-Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish directed by Joel Grey, and continued with the production when it transferred to Stage 42 and New World Stages. Rachel enjoys drinking red wine, talking to the moon, eating all of the cheese, performing, and celebrating life in New York City. Her favorite roles are wife to Seth and mama to Alfie and Joel.

Previously announced cast members include Anne Fraser Thomas (Titanique, The Queen of Versailles), Carla Angeline Mongado (The Clockmaker's Daughter), Katie Mitchell (Funny Girl), Taylor Rae Roman (Succession, On the Outside, Motown the Musical Nat'l Tour). Stay tuned for additional casting announcements!

The Green Room 42 presents Moms’ Night Out: The Concert Series on April 18th at 7pm. Moms’ Night Out is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite showbiz mamas gather for an evening of storytelling in song. Come for the music, stay for the laughs, and make a core memory with the moms (and Dads) in your life that you’ll never forget! AND, a portion of the proceeds from this spring show will go to benefit Moms First.

Moms First is a movement fighting for paid leave and affordable, accessible child care. We educate, innovate, and advocate for the social and political policies that moms need and deserve. Our vision is a country that values motherhood and works in support of moms and families. Find out more info @momsfirstus.

Moms’ Night Out: The Concert Series plays at The Green Room 42 on April 18th at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum.