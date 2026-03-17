Kate Baldwin and More Set For BABY Benefit Concert at 54 Below

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Baby The Musical: In Concert – A Benefit for Planned Parenthood will take place at 54 Below on March 17, 2026. For one-night-only, three generations of Broadway talent will come together for this star-studded benefit concert of the Maltby and Shire favorite.

Join former cast members and the most exciting names on Broadway as they sing through beloved favorites like “We Start Today,” “What Could Be Better?,” “Fatherhood Blues,” “I Chose Right,” and of course, “The Story Goes On.”

This once-in-a-lifetime concert is produced by Robert W. Schneider, directed by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Schneider, and music directed by Canaan J. Harris.

The lineup of performers will include Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian’s Rainbow, Big Fish) as Arlene, Aeja L. Barrows (American Theater Group’s Purlie) as Lizzie, Jordan Kai Burnett (Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live, Gene & Gilda world premiere) as Pam, Tony Award nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom, The Bridges of Madison County) as Nikki, JJ Niemann (Hamilton, Back to the Future, The Book of Mormon) as Danny, and Graham Rowat (Guys and Dolls, Sunset Boulevard) as Alan.

Ensemble members:

John Amalfitano

Ashia Collins

Catherine DeLuce

Zach Kropp

Katelyn Lauria

MK McDonald

Davey Miller

Brody Redman